Organisers of the 2025 PR Power List have announced the panel of jurors for this year’s edition, alongside key dates for the flagship recognition event.

The newly unveiled jury includes public relations and communications professionals from Africa, Europe, and Asia, who will evaluate nominees based on impact, innovation, and industry contribution.

The PR Power List, launched in 2022, recognises outstanding PR and communications professionals in Nigeria and the diaspora who have made notable contributions to the industry over the past year

It is an initiative of GLG Communications.

The event is scheduled to commence from 15 to 19 July 2025 as part of World PR Day activities.

The announcement comes after the selection of this year’s top 50 honorees; an intentional move the company says is designed to protect the authenticity and impartiality of the selection process for the 2025 edition of the PR event, scheduled to be held on 15 July 2025.

Candidates are identified and shortlisted through extensive research by an internal team, after which they undergo a rigorous multi-stage evaluation led by local and international jurors.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

For the 2025 edition, the jury comprises renowned PR experts and marketing leaders from Africa, Europe, and Asia. The jurors will include Andras Sztaniszlav, Interim CEO of ICCO and President of the Hungarian PR Association; Segun McMedal, Lead Partner at Upticomm Marketing Company; Marian Ogaziechi, Managing Director of Dentsu Agyle; and Nitin Mantri, President of APAC We Communications and group CEO at Avian We.

The list also includes Regional Director, West and Central Africa for Edelman, Kwame Senou, Managing Director, Media Reach OMD, Stephen Onaivi, Creative Marketing Strategist & Divisional Director at Marketing Edge, Anietie Udoh, Founder & Lead Consultant at Tide Media Consultancy Ltd and Stacey Baluske Mtika.

Insight

Additionally, this list also extends to Creative Director at Woof Studios Africa, Adetutu Laditan, Executive Director, CAST Public Relations, Babajide Benson, Founder and CEO of KGL FWD, Autumn Marie Faraj, Communications and Engagement Manager, Olamide Jasanya and Global Chief of Research, PR Power List, Precious Nwachukwu.

While emphasising the importance of ensuring the list remains free from external pressure, Omawumi Ogbe, Managing Partner at GLG Communications and Creator of the PR Power List, said: “Our primary goal with the PR Power List has always been to celebrate genuine excellence and impact within the public relations and communications industry.

“By unveiling our esteemed jurors after the selection process is complete, we empower them to work without external pressures, ensuring the highest level of integrity and authenticity for the list.

“We are incredibly grateful for their dedication and the invaluable work they’ve put in to make this year’s list truly representative of the best in our field,” Ogbe said.

READ ALSO: Premium Times Journalist selected for Africa Health Communications Fellowship

According to the communication firm, WPRD Global Summit (Online), a high-level virtual summit featuring global communications leaders, will be held on 15 July 2025.

On Friday, there will be the PR Power List Release, a publication of the 2025 honorees in the Guardian, while PR Power List Soirée and Awards, an exclusive awards ceremony and celebration at the Alliance Française/Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, will hold on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

