It appears that Nigerian businessman and ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has moved on from the unfortunate events that have followed him in the last couple of weeks.

In June, Mr Guobadia was released from the custody of the United States’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement(ICE) where he was held for months and deported to Nigeria.

Days later, he lost a prenup case as a judge ruled that his ex-wife would receive $40,000 per month in alimony for 15 months and have her legal fees paid by her ex-husband.

According to the ruling, Ms Williams gets to keep the Rolls-Royce that Mr Guobadia gifted her and has until 2027 to decide whether to remain in the $7,000,000 pre-marital home they shared during their union.

Not daunted by the events, Mr Guobadia, who has been absent from social media, probably due to his incarceration, announced his return with one of Nigeria’s most celebrated culinary prowess, the fisherman soup.

The dandy businessman seemed to be having the time of his life, posted a sizzling plate of delicacy on his erstwhile dormant Instagram page, inviting his followers to join him.

“Yes, this is fisherman soup, what you would call seafood.

It contains the crab, snails, prawns, and all the other ingredients involved.

“This is called fisherman soup and eba in our local dialect. Bon appétit,” said while flashing a broad smile.

A new chapter

In a previous post, the businessman greeted his followers from Nigeria, whom he described as the mothers of all motherlands.

According to him, he still has a lot to share about what it means to keep going.

He wrote, “Honestly, at 61, I feel like I’m just starting. This feels like a whole new chapter of life. I’ve still got so much to give: wisdom, experience, and real talk about what it means to keep going.

“If I can leave anything behind, let it be proof that perseverance is more than a buzzword-it’s a way to live.”

Guobadia

Mr Guobadia was born on 2 June 1964, in Nigeria, to Stanley Guobadia, an employee of the then Nigerian Prison Services and Martina Guobadia, an English School Teacher.

He attended Loyola Jesuit College in Ibadan, Oyo State, before attending Government College Ughelli in Delta State, Nigeria.

In 1982, he immigrated to the United States and, in 1993, received a BBA in accounting from the University of the District of Columbia in Washington, DC.

In 2010, he founded SIMCOL Petroleum Limited Company, a regional fuel supplier, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mr Guobadia also opened Simon’s Restaurant in September 2017 in Midtown, Atlanta. The restaurant closed in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

