No fewer than 21 persons lost their lives while three others sustained various degrees of injury in an auto crash at Kasuwar Dogo in Dakatsalle, along the Zaria-Kano Highway.

The Kano State FRSC Sector Commander, Muhammed Bature, disclosed this in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Labaran, on Sunday in Kano.

Mr Bature said the crash involved a DAF Trailer with registration number GWL 422 ZE and a Toyota Hummer bus with registration number KMC 171 YM.

He said, “We received a call at about 08:23 a.m. on Sunday, and on receiving the information, we quickly dispatched the personnel and vehicle to the scene.

“The cause of the incident was a route violation by the driver of the Toyota Hummer Bus, which led to a head-on collision with the trailer; both vehicles were engulfed by fire.

“The burnt bodies of the deceased were evacuated and deposited at Nassarawa Hospital Mortuary, Kano, while the injured victims were taken to Garun Malam General Hospital for medical attention,”he said.

The sector commander expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

Mr Bature also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured victims and called on road users to strictly adhere to traffic rules, particularly avoiding dangerous overtaking, route violations, and night travel.

He pledged the corps’ commitment to ensuring the safety of road users and urged those driving on the highways to remain vigilant and law-abiding.

(NAN)

