Following her recent divorce from Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia, Porsha Williams, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, has said that she can now put the issue to rest.

On 10 June, Mr Guobadia was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention and deported to Nigeria.

Days later, he lost a prenup case as a judge ruled that the reality star would receive $40,000 per month in alimony for 15 months and have her legal fees paid by him.

Moving on

After her divorce, Ms Williams said she can finally exhale.

In an interview, she tells People Magazine that getting divorced brings mixed feelings. It is the first time she has spoken publicly about the divorce. Mr Guobadia, on the other hand, has been off social media since news of his incarceration and divorce was made public.

“It’s kind of surreal. I mean, divorces are so long and drawn out and so ugly. But I’m just glad not to be in the fight anymore. I’m so happy not to battle anymore.

“I hope I can just send love out and be done fighting and protecting myself and being in defence mode. I’m just ready to move on and live,” she said.

Among other things, the reality star said that she has forgiven herself and her ex-husband.

“I’m done with the animosity. I’m done with what could have been. I’m also done fantasising about what it could have been because when you have a marriage like mine that felt so perfect, you often fantasise about how perfect it could have been after the breakup.

“I’m okay now with how everything has happened and I’m good,” Ms Williams added.

Romance, divorce

The couple’s whirlwind romance began in early 2021 when Ms Williams reached out to console Mr Guobadia during his divorce from Falynn Pina, her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star.

They got engaged just a few months after meeting and had a lavish two-part wedding in November 2022.

After 15 months of marriage, their union hit the rocks, triggering an elongated divorce hearing.

According to the judge’s ruling, Ms Williams also gets to keep the Rolls-Royce that Mr Guobadia gifted her. She has until 2027 to decide whether to remain in the $7,000,000 pre-marital home they shared during their union.

“I’m a true hopeless romantic. I will dedicate everything to you once I decide to be with you. And Simon matched my energy. He’s very warm. He loved spending time with me. We were freakin’ extra. If we wanted to fly out of the country every weekend or post on Instagram together about how much we loved each other, he was down,” she said of her ex-husband.

