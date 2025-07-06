With days to the local government elections in Lagos State, 14 youth-led organisations across South-west Nigeria have received training on media and information literacy to strengthen civic participation.

The workshop, held in Lagos from 1 to 3 July, was organised by the Media and Information Literacy and Intercultural Dialogue (MILID) Foundation in partnership with UNESCO Nigeria and the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

It was themed “The Role of Media and Information Literacy for Youth in the Democratic Process,” and aimed to equip participants with skills to think critically, verify information, and engage ethically in digital spaces.

The workshop featured sessions on the role of media and information literacy (MIL) in democracy, conflict, gender-based violence, content creation, fact-checking and verification.

According to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), the state council election is scheduled for 12 July to prevent a leadership vacuum in the local councils.

Voters across 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) are expected to elect 57 chairpersons and 376 councillors.

Strengthening youth civic participation

Representing the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, at the workshop, the state youth ambassador, Obadare Adenekan, said the theme of the event is vital to the state’s democratic journey.

Mr Ogunlende said it reflects “the urgent need to equip them with the tools to critically navigate the media space, distinguish truth from falsehood, and use information responsibly.”

He also urged participants to put the lessons from the training into action.

“Let it guide your posts, your projects, and your platforms. Use media to advocate, not agitate. Use your voice to build, not break. Above all, use information as a tool for truth, justice, and nation-building,” he said.

In her remarks, UNESCO Nigeria’s Communication and Information Sector Coordinator, Yachat Nuhu, explained that the training is part of broader efforts to equip young people for active citizenship in the digital age.

Ms Nuhu said integrating MIL into the policies and strategies of youth organisations, is “a proactive step toward fostering informed, responsible, and engaged young citizens.”

She added that young people are among the most active participants in the digital space, where political discourse, election campaigns, and civic engagement increasingly take place.

“Hence, UNESCO’s interest in equipping them with the tools to safeguard freedom of expression, promote human rights, contribute to peaceful societies, and sustainable development,” she noted.

Nationwide intervention

MILID Foundation’s Executive Director, Chiamaka Okafor, explained that the South-west edition is part of a nationwide initiative targeting all six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Ms Okafor described the Lagos edition as “timely and strategic,” especially with the upcoming elections, “to prepare young people for informed and responsible civic participation.”

“We are taking this workshop to every zone of the country to build the capacity of young people, as well as organisations working with youth, around media and information literacy,” Ms Okafor said.

“Our goal is to help them understand the importance of developing critical thinking, fact-checking skills, and the ability to responsibly create content.”

In his remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, represented by the Ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Adesegun Ogundej,i emphasised the importance of verifying information as it helps in decision making and strengthening the democratic process.

Mr Omotosho added that the state government remains committed to supporting efforts that promote media literacy and democratic development.

Workshop sessions

Two professors from the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos, Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika and Suraj Olunifesi, led discussions on gender-based violence, MIL, AI, and conflict.

Selected organisations include TMI Initiative, a youth-led nonprofit empowering underserved communities through charity and advocacy; Take It Back, Volunteers Hub, Roundcheck, among others.

Participants described the training as enlightening and empowering. Rofiat Ileyemi from TMI Initiative, Lagos State, said the sessions helped her realise the power of media in shaping public opinion and the importance of verifying information before sharing it.

Another participant, Deborah Fayanju, from Ondo State, said the experience broadened her understanding of MIL’s role in social advocacy and civic responsibility.

Ms Fayanju described her experience as enriching and broadening her understanding of Media and Information Literacy’s critical role in democracy, gender-based violence, content creation, and social advocacy.

Apart from representatives of youth organisations in the South-west, the advocacy workshop had students from the Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos.

