For the first time since his deportation, Nigerian businessman, Simon Guobadia, has spoken about the events surrounding his incarceration and prenup verdict.

Mr Guobadia, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, on 10 June was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, detention and deported to Nigeria.

This deportation came after legal battles and uncertainty about his immigration status.

Days later, he lost a prenup case as a judge ruled that the reality star will receive $40,000 per month in alimony for 15 months and have her legal fees paid by her ex-husband. This ruling has significant financial implications.

Ms Williams filed for divorce in February 2024 after 14 months of what seemed to be a blissful marriage, a move that surprised many.

She told People earlier this week she had hired an immigration attorney in January 2024 after uncovering “complex” issues with Guobadia’s legal status, noting that she felt the relationship was “headed down a dark road.”

However, Mr Guobadia, who spoke with Page Six, revealed that his ex-wife never gave a cogent reason for their separation.

“I kept asking, ‘Why did you file for a divorce?’ And she wouldn’t say anything. This felt like a coup. I was blindsided,” he said.

He also claimed that he could not contact her family, either.

“She never shared her concerns or issues with me before filing for divorce. If you’re married, you discuss issues and say, ‘Hey, if this does not change or something does not happen, this is what might come of it,’” he said.

Targeted

Mr Guobadia, who is presently holidaying in Doha, Qatar, believes that Ms Williams targeted him.

Before meeting her, the businessman was married to Ms Williams’ former colleague and ‘RHOA’ co-star, Falynn Pina.

“I think I was targeted. I was targeted from day one for financial reasons. When I filed for divorce from my previous ex-wife, [Williams] was in my DM praying for me.

“I think I was vulnerable then, and I entertained it. So it just snowballed from there,” he said.

He further admits that he was out of his mind to have gotten engaged in 30 days.

“Of course, I’m paying dearly for it,” he added.

Porsha speaks

In her chat with People, Ms Williams said she’s done with what could have happened.

“I’m also done fantasising about what it could have been because when you have a marriage like mine that felt so perfect, you often fantasise about how perfect it could have been and what you could have done differently after the breakup.

“I’m okay now with how everything has happened and I’m good,” Ms Williams added.

Looming appeal

Asked about his reaction to the ruling, Simon, who has been married three times before, said the decision would be appealed.”

“It’s basically what I’ve held from day one about this case when I realised I was targeted. I’ve had prenups in previous relationships, and I’ve honoured those prenups without reservation.

“This time around, I’ve chosen to challenge in court; to the Supreme Court if I have to,” he stated.

