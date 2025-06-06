Popular social media critic Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, VDM, has accused a pastor of mobilising Christians to launch online attacks against him in response to his criticisms of clerics.

This conflict stems from VDM’s public critique of a pastor, David Ibiyeomie, for his seeming prosperity-centred preaching, which VDM said he found manipulative and unscriptural.

VDM, a vocal critic of religious practices, made his latest claim in a viral Instagram video on Friday. He was responding to the statements of Jeremiah Fufeyin, a popular Nigerian cleric and founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, CMDM.

Mr Fufeyin urged Christians to defend their pastors against social media criticism.

VDM and the prophet have a history Their conflict began in mid-2024 when VDM publicly criticised Mr Fufeyin’s “miracle” products, specifically soap and water, questioning their legitimacy and challenging the authenticity of their NAFDAC approval.

In response, Mr Fufeyin filed a ₦1 billion defamation lawsuit against VDM and obtained a restraining order to prevent further public commentary.

According to the cleric in an Instagram video he posted on Friday, criticisms against pastors are alarming, and church members must actively defend their faith and spiritual leaders online.

Mr Fufeyin said, “Christians, wake up. Because nowadays, these small children attack men of God on the phone. Let me tell you what is right, you have the same phone. When someone abuses your pastor, you must respond.”

“You cannot insult if you love the father that was preaching for you, if you love the father that was preaching for you, carry your phone today. Carry your phone now.

“If you love the father who was preaching for you, carry your phone today because those people insulting you are no more than you. They are not better than you. Christians, wake up. You can go to the comment section and begin, fight the fight,’’ the cleric charged.

Ibiyeomie’s threat

While referring to VDM’s previous video that addressed Mr Ibiyeomie, Mr Fufeyin said, “Papa Ibiyeomie is a senior man who has spoken the Word of God, but they say, why does he speak these words. Christians, we are not afraid, especially Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, who is never scared. The person who has died has never feared what’s called the casket or the grave.

“If you are a Pastor David Ibiyeomie church member and love him, rise and begin to carry your phone and fight this fight. Like David, we have to fight physically and spiritually.”

Mr Ibiyeomie recently threatened to sue anyone criticising him following VDM’s comments on his prosperity-centred preaching.

Since then, VDM has made further claims to criticise the pastor’s teachings, which he insisted are manipulative and unscriptural, especially since the pastor claimed ‘Jesus hated the poor’ in a viral sermon in April.

VDM’s reaction

However, while responding to Mr Fufeyin’s video charging Christians to response to social media posts targeting pastors, VDM said the cleric has declared war on him.

He said, “So, as you can see, a war has been declared against me. Because everything he’s saying there is indirectly talking about me. A war has been declared against me, where Prophet Jeremiah is instructing Christians to go and fight in the comment section.

“Therefore, ignoring Romans 12:19, that says, ‘Beloved, never avenge yourself, but leave it to the wrath of God. For it is written, vengeance is mine and I will repay, says the Lord. Now, the question will be, why won’t the Christians he’s referring to? Of course, they will do it.

“2 Timothy 4, 3-4 says, ‘For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their desires. Because they have itchy ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers; And they will turn their ears away from the truth and be turned aside to fables,” the social media critic said.

Citing further scriptures, VDM said, “Now, the Bible says in Matthew 7:15, ‘Beware of false prophets who come disguised as harmless sheep, but are vicious wolves.’

“Now, let’s quickly go to Romans 16:18. ‘Such people are not serving Christ, our Lord, they are serving their interests by smooth talk and glowing words, they deceive innocent people’. Paul was against those who use smooth talk and glowing words to deceive others for personal gain.”

VDM then charged to cleric to speak up more on insecurity in Nigeria.

He said, “Since they are killing people because of insecurity, you never incited the Christians to say, go to the comment section of the government. But when your business is about to spoil, you remember Christians have a battle to fight.

“I will leave vengeance to God if you will not leave it to God. If anyone comes into my comment sections to insult me, we leave the fight to God.”

