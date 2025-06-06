Nigerian singer Emmanuel ‘Ablack’ Makuochukwu has opened up on how he married a 68-year-old American woman, Kay, years after receiving a prophecy that he would one day wed a white woman.

The 25-year-old disclosed this during an interview on the ‘Love Don’t Judge’ podcast posted on YouTube on Thursday.

He said he had no idea the woman the prophet referred to would be 43 years older than him.

Ablack, who appeared on the podcast with his wife, revealed they married on 16 October 2024.

The ‘Pain’ crooner said he met Kay, 43 years his senior, on Facebook. He added that their relationship has faced significant criticism from Nigerians, particularly netizens.

Ablack noted, “I’m 25, and I’m married to Kay, who is 43 years older than me. We met on Facebook and started texting. I went to the immigration. I paid for a visa, which is $350. I booked a flight ticket; then she came to Nigeria. I already made up my mind that this is the woman, and then I told her about a prophecy I had that a prophet said to me that I’m going to get married to a white woman, and here she is. When they gave me that prophecy, they told my dad that I’m going to get married to a white woman, that he should not worry about the woman.

“That’s how it’s meant to be. I believe in God. So, that’s why I believed that prophecy. We got married on October 16th, 2024. I never imagined I would date someone older than me. Some would say, I’m married to my grandma, she’s too old for me, and some guys on the street said I married their client. Someone said I’m her toy. Our wedding picture went viral. People thought I was Fireboy. They were calling me Fireboy. They said Fireboy got married to a sugar mummy. Even when she travelled to the States, all the bloggers in this country went to the store, and people told her they saw her online.”

The singer added that the more netizens troll him and his wife, the stronger their love grows.

“Anywhere we go, people always like taking pictures of us. I don’t know, maybe it’s because they are seeing us on TikTok. I do her style by myself. What she likes to wear is not what I want her to wear while we go out. So I have to dress her. Some people say she’s old enough to be my mom.

“Some said I’m married to my ancestors. Or I married for the U.S. green card. There are so many things, but I don’t care because I live my life. We are happy together, you know. I love this woman here so much. She’s everything I need”, Ablack noted.

Meanwhile, Kay admitted feeling sceptical and never believed Ablack could be genuine until she met him.

Kay also stated that she doesn’t feel old but rather very young whenever she is with Ablack, adding that she never imagined being with another man, let alone someone younger than herself.

“He’s 43 years younger than I. I was very leery about being scammed. I’m Miss A-Black. He liked something I posted, which was insignificant at the time. I don’t even remember what it was he wanted. He went from somebody who liked my post to my very best friend. I could tell that anything and everything just kept getting stronger and stronger. I woke up one day wanting to go to Nigeria. I woke up from a dream, and all I wanted was to go to Nigeria. So I told my sister. She said, Kay, you’re crazy. Why do you want to go there?

“I said, I don’t know. I told my stepmom about it. She told me I was crazy. She told my children. They all said, Mom, you’re crazy. So I didn’t mention it to anybody else except him. I had trouble getting a visa, and he offered to do it for me. When he arrived at the airport to get me, it was like, oh my God, you are real. You’re here. This is not a scam. I was very wary about being scammed. Got a motel room. Three days later, he proposed to me. But he was referred to as Fireboy, and I was referred to as an unknown Caucasian woman in her 80s.”

Opening up about her past marriages, Kay stated, “My third husband, I was nine years older than him, and my second husband was 10 years older than me. And the first one, we were the same age, and none worked out. Here (Nigeria), the men treat the women so much better. I don’t know how it is with every marriage, but he treats me like a queen. I am his priority. If I want something, he buys it for me without knowing it. He picks it up and gets it because I liked it.

“And in the States, you don’t get that. He calls my style old lady. I call his style a thug. People say a lot of things like I’m his sugar mommy. Dude hit the lottery. Man, she pays for everything. Even that gold chain he wears on his neck. This is extremely immature. It will be years before he can ever come to America. The body chemistry here shows everything. It’s nothing but an opportunity. This woman needs medical attention seriously now. They mean it.”

She said that all the negative comments on their wedding photos online caused her emotional pain.

“I’m here for a few months. And then I go back for a few months. And then I’m back here in a few months. And eventually, I’d like to make it 24/7 here. And this woman’s talking about how I haven’t got the strength. And at my pregnancy age, will I have your baby? It would finish me off. It’s going to finish me off. I even thought that I was causing him too many problems.

“I didn’t want to because he is a celebrity. He’s an entertainer. I live my life. I’m suicidal for my lust, joy. It’s like yin and yang. He’s strong where I’m weak. And I’m strong where he’s weak. And together we make a single unified force. I’ve never felt love like this before. This is the one I’m supposed to dim with. I just had to wait a long time for him to be born. He’s my protector, my guardian angel”, she said.

