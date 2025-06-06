Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has officially announced the title of his fourth studio album, ‘Money’.

This will continue his remarkable streak of annual album releases since his mainstream breakthrough in 2022.

The announcement was made on Thursday via his official X (formerly Twitter) account. In the post, Olakale tweeted: “#MONEY THE album. Love, $.” ‘Money’ will be his first album under his new record label.

The album’s title, ‘Money,’ resonates with Asake’s popular nickname, Mr Money, which has become synonymous with his brand and musical persona.

Asake’s third album also gained over 5.86 million Spotify streams on its opening day, and on its first day, Lungu Boy beat Davido’s Timeless album, which stood at 4.9 million streams.

Consistency

Asake’s consistent delivery of chart-topping projects has solidified his position as one of Afrobeats’ leading artists.

His debut album, ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ in 2022, set a new record for the longest-charting Top 10 album on Nigeria’s Spotify, remaining in the top 10 for over 115 weeks.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The former YBNL signee’s sophomore effort, ‘Work of Art,’ released in 2023, featured the hit single ’Lonely at the Top. ‘ It became the most-streamed song in Nigeria for 2023 and the first to surpass 100 million streams on Audiomack.

In 2025, Asake made a significant career move by departing from YBNL Nation to establish his independent label, ‘Giran Republic’.

Under this new imprint, he released the single ‘Why Love,’ which peaked at number three on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 100 and reached number two on the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart.

Asake’s laurels include two Grammy nominations, a MOBO Award for Best African Act, and recognition as Nigeria’s most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2023.

His forthcoming album, ‘Money’, is anticipated to further cement his status in the global music scene, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

