Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has sparked debate online following two separate visits to President Bola Tinubu within a fortnight.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the ‘Timeless’ hitmaker first visited Mr Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on 25 May.

He was accompanied by his friend, nightlife entrepreneur and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chief Priest and artiste manager Ubi Franklin.

During the visit, Cubana Chief Priest publicly endorsed Mr Tinubu’s re-election bid for 2027.

Davido’s second visit occurred on Tuesday at the President’s private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, ahead of the Eid el-Kabir (Sallah) celebration.

This time, he accompanied his uncles, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Deji.

Mr Adeleke disclosed the visit via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, where he posted photos from the meeting.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

However, he did not disclose the specific details of the closed-door discussion.

“This evening, alongside the scion of the Adeleke dynasty, my big brother, Dr Deji Adeleke and my nephew, whom we are immensely proud of, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, we paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Lagos residence ahead of the Sallah celebration”, Mr Adeleke wrote.

The singer’s consecutive meetings triggered mixed reactions from netizens.

Some questioned the motive behind Davido’s sudden closeness to the presidency, especially in the face of national hardship and mounting political discontent.

Reactions

Below are some of the comments

READ ALSO: Davido shocks fans as he reveals backup career plan

One of the most notable incidents involved the political crisis in Osun State, which arose from attempts by sacked local government chairpersons elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reclaim their positions despite court rulings that removed them from office in February.

Davido criticised the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Abba, accusing him of working in favour of the APC, Mr Tinubu’s party.

However, he retracted his comments and apologised to Mr Abba after becoming the centre of an online controversy for a false allegation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

