Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has sparked debate online following two separate visits to President Bola Tinubu within a fortnight.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the ‘Timeless’ hitmaker first visited Mr Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on 25 May.
He was accompanied by his friend, nightlife entrepreneur and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chief Priest and artiste manager Ubi Franklin.
During the visit, Cubana Chief Priest publicly endorsed Mr Tinubu’s re-election bid for 2027.
|
Davido’s second visit occurred on Tuesday at the President’s private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, ahead of the Eid el-Kabir (Sallah) celebration.
This time, he accompanied his uncles, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Deji.
Mr Adeleke disclosed the visit via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, where he posted photos from the meeting.
However, he did not disclose the specific details of the closed-door discussion.
“This evening, alongside the scion of the Adeleke dynasty, my big brother, Dr Deji Adeleke and my nephew, whom we are immensely proud of, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, we paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Lagos residence ahead of the Sallah celebration”, Mr Adeleke wrote.
The singer’s consecutive meetings triggered mixed reactions from netizens.
Some questioned the motive behind Davido’s sudden closeness to the presidency, especially in the face of national hardship and mounting political discontent.
Reactions
Below are some of the comments
READ ALSO: Davido shocks fans as he reveals backup career plan
One of the most notable incidents involved the political crisis in Osun State, which arose from attempts by sacked local government chairpersons elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reclaim their positions despite court rulings that removed them from office in February.
Davido criticised the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Abba, accusing him of working in favour of the APC, Mr Tinubu’s party.
However, he retracted his comments and apologised to Mr Abba after becoming the centre of an online controversy for a false allegation.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999