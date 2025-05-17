Afrobeats superstar Davido has revealed an unexpected passion outside music, sending his fans into a frenzy.

Recently, in an interview on Beat 96.1 FM, the Afrobeats singer spoke about his challenges in promoting his latest album. He said, “I’ve been doing crazy promo for my album. It’s not easy. I don’t have to do promo, but I like it.

“I like conversing and all. Many people don’t know that besides business management, I also studied marketing, so I like to talk. If I had a podcast, I’d talk for three or four days.”

Davido explained that while many artistes don’t enjoy the spotlight beyond music, “It’s part of being an artiste. I could talk and talk, but some people don’t like to talk. I want to have conversations when people meet me, and I’d like to know things. I like information.”

He also talked about his life at home and how he is big on being in the news. “If you see me at home, I’m always researching something. I watch the news often when I wake up, I have CNN on the television downstairs”.

Then he clearly stated his choice of expertise if he weren’t a musician. He said, “I’m a very informative person, and I feel like if I wasn’t fully doing music, I’d be into something like journalism. I like to let people know what I’m working on. Some people ask me why I get the most followers; it’s because I tap in and I’m always working”

This subtly affirms Ben Bruce’s projection of Davido’s soon-to-be-initiated political venture as Governor of Osun State.

He said, “David Adeleke, the global phenomenon better known as Davido, is undeniably an international artiste and a true Nigerian superstar. He stands as one of Nigeria’s most valuable cultural exports. However, beneath the surface of this music icon lies a side many may not be aware of.”

Davido released his 5th studio album “5IVE” on 18 April. It has achieved over 179 million streams on Spotify. Reaching 100 million streams on the platform, it is the fastest African album, hitting that milestone in just 3 days.

In its first week on Nigeria’s Spotify, the album recorded 276.9 million streams.

