Afrobeats superstar Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has fired back at her body critics, claiming she will return any body-shaming statements they pass on to her.

The singer-writer reacted to a quoted post on X (formerly known as Twitter) during Temilade’s performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on Monday, targeting her body size and display.

In the post, an X user, Machala, @Fisayyy, wrote, “Real one knows she just has big laps, not an actual ass.” Like many other X users, Machala claimed Temilade’s body shape is not as big as many people thought.

Reacting to Machala’s comments, the Grammy-winning singer said she is ready to return any body shaming statements targeted at her body to make people share her feelings.

Temilade wrote that: ”Okay, 7 years in. It’s time to pack it up. I never thought I would need to say it, but you are all weird. ’It’s small, it’s flat, it’s fat.’ Dog, It’s mine.”

Expressing how she will treat people giving demands on her body, the 29-year-old singer said: “ ‘Show us your bum bum’. And I will turn and say ‘see’? No, show me yours first. See how that feels? It’s just a body I will add and lose weight.“

The ‘Free Mind’ crooner further urged her critics to move past passing negative comments on her body, saying, “I never once hid my body; I just didn’t feel the need to prove or disprove anyone. The more you don’t like my body, the better for me. But it’s enough now. Move on from my bum.”

The music sensation recently joined the league of female artists who address persistent body-shaming comments on social media, which complements her bold fashion styles and appearances at public events.

Similarly, in a talk with Cocoa Butter in Atlanta, Georgia, in May 2025, the RIAA certified responded to questions on being a ‘Black Woman,’ where the record producer revealed she likes being ‘curvy and little booty’.

The singer disclosed that her body is one of the reasons she feels endowed as a black woman. “I love being curvy. I love that I have a little booty, you know what I’m saying?” Temilade said.

Speaking on what contributes to her bold fashion style, the vocalist said: “I’m definitely into details. I’m definitely into the bling. I think Nigerians are very extravagant in everything, and I’m very into that. But I always put my own spin on it and am not afraid to be who I am.”

