Nightlife entrepreneur and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, supported President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Cubana Chief Priest declared this during a visit to Mr Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, accompanied by singer Davido and artiste manager Ubi Franklin.

In a video posted on Franklin’s Instagram page on Sunday, the trio were seen extending handshakes to Mr Tinubu.

During the exchange, Davido informed the President that Cubana Chief Priest and Franklin are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“They are both your members, sir, they are APC,” the 32-year-old told the President.

Reacting to the introductions and exchanging pleasantries with Mr Tinubu, Franklin informed the President that he was part of his 2023 presidential campaign.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He added that he travelled to 15 states with Mr Tinubu during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election. Responding, the President said, “Very good. We succeeded and made it to the presidency.”

However, Cubana Chief Priest declared with unwavering confidence that Mr Tinubu would also win the forthcoming presidential election.

“We will succeed again in 2027,” the businessman said. As of press time, the reason for the visit remains unknown.

Shettima, Akpabio

Cubana Chief Priest’s visit to Mr Tinubu in his office came just days after he, Davido, and Franklin met with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; and Vice President Kashim Shettima in their respective offices.

The Cubana Chief Priest, who wore a white outfit, was seen posing with Davido and Mr Akpabio for a photo in the presence of staff members from the Senate President’s office.

He captioned the video he recorded with Mr Akpabio: “Try as much as possible to get close to people who look exactly like your future. Abuja nights with Nigeria’s 003. The person that gets OBO, too, gets power.”

Additionally, he captioned the video of himself with Mr Shettima, “002 Nigeria, this is my father.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKAl1RWogDG/?igsh=MXdmOTI4MnIzaWl6eg==

Moreover, he captioned the video of Mr Abbas as “Honourable Speaker.”

Rich conversation

Reacting to the visit on his Facebook page, Mr Abbas described his conversation with Davido and Cubana Chief Priest as a meaningful discussion about the unifying power of music and its potential to inspire and uplift the nation.

He said, “It was a pleasure to welcome award-winning artist Davido in a warm and engaging setting today. Davido shared insights into his latest project, describing it as a celebration of our culture and a voice for the new generation.

“I commend him for using his platform to positively influence young Nigerians and showcase our rich heritage to the world.”

The Speaker noted that he had emphasised the importance of youth and the creative industries as essential to Nigeria’s future.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting the arts as a vital pillar of national development.

“This visit is a testament to the growing synergy between governance and culture as we continue to celebrate Nigerian excellence on the global stage.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

