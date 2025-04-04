In celebration of the upcoming 17th edition of The Headies, the United States Consulate in Lagos hosted a grand reception on Thursday at the Consul General’s residence in Ikoyi.

The Headies, which debuted in the US in 2022 as the first African music award show to be held outside the continent, will return to Nigeria for its 17th edition on 27 April.

The ceremony will celebrate outstanding music from 2024, with music acts such as Odumodublvck, Ayra Starr, Shallipopi, and the late Mohbad leading this year’s nomination list.

The evening honoured Nigeria’s foremost music awards show, themed “Back to Base” and “Apologetically African,” while spotlighting the enduring cultural ties between Nigeria and the United States.

The exclusive event combined a rich blend of entertainment icons, corporate leaders, and cultural stakeholders. Among those in attendance were celebrities such as Cubana Chief Priest, Femi Adebayo, Farooq Oreagba, Peller, Do2tun, Teju Babyface, Gaise Baba, Seyi Sodimu, and Fola David.

Notable dignitaries included the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka; former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick; and Headies founder Ayo Animashaun. Also delivering remarks were Steve Babaeko, CEO of X3M Ideas; Mike Dada, founder of African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA); and Jubril of Lagos, Executive Director of CIG Motors.

The evening featured vibrant musical performances by Brown Joel and Beriola, a dynamic spoken word presentation by Havfy, a mesmerising violin set, and a group saxophone performance that kept guests entranced throughout the night.

US, Nigerian creative industry

Delivering the keynote address, United States Ambassador to Nigeria Richard Mills reaffirmed America’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian creative industry and fostering cross-cultural partnerships.

“The cultural ties between the United States and Nigeria have grown tremendously over the past few years,” Ambassador Mills stated. “There’s been an invaluable exchange between our two countries of ideas, culture, and prosperity that the creative industries can bring.”

He acknowledged the rising global influence of Nigerian artistes, noting their impact on international stages, particularly in the US

“We’ve witnessed Nigerian artistes perform to sold-out arenas in the U.S. and receive recognition at American award shows, including the Grammys,” he said. “Tems recently won the inaugural Grammy for Best African Music Performance—congratulations to her.”

Speaking on The Headies’ decision to host its 2022 and 2023 editions in Atlanta, Georgia, Mr Mills said it was a “bold move” that signified the importance of African music’s global influence.

“With over 700,000 people of Nigerian descent living in the U.S., especially in Georgia, California, and New York, these states have become key hubs for creative partnerships,” he noted. “Platforms like YouTube, Apple Music, Universal, Empire, and MTV continue to elevate African voices internationally.”

The ambassador also highlighted US initiatives such as American Music Abroad and the newly launched American Music Mentorship Programme, created in partnership with the Recording Academy (Grammys), as crucial tools for fostering creative exchange.

“Three Nigerian creatives recently travelled to the U.S. as part of this mentorship programme,” he said. “One has now returned to lead a regional A&R office for a major American media company in Nigeria.”

Gradual global recognition

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, expressed the government’s unwavering support for the awards show and the broader entertainment sector.

“The government of Lagos is supporting The Headies and making sure it remains in Lagos and nowhere else,” she said. “Lagos is the soul of Nigeria. It’s where the movement began—and where it must stay.”

She added, “We are proud of the creative industry, of the new narrative being shaped by our artistes, and of the global recognition Lagos has gained as Africa’s entertainment and fashion capital.”

The reception, organised by the Public Diplomacy Section of the US Consulate, was designed to honour the outstanding talents recognised by The Headies while promoting meaningful dialogue and partnerships within the creative ecosystem.

In a historic twist, organisers have also announced that the 18th edition of The Headies will be held in December 2025, marking the first time two editions will take place in a single calendar year—an exciting development for fans and creatives alike.

The 17th edition nominations, unveiled on 12 February, celebrate local and international acts for their musical impact over the past year. Odumodu Blvck leads the pack with five nominations, followed by Ayra Starr and Shallipopi with three each. Late singer Mohbad was also honoured posthumously with three nominations. Notable categories include Best Collaboration, Rookie of the Year, and Producer of the Year.

