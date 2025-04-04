Delta State has tightened its grip on the 1st Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) 2025, leading the medals table with 19 total medals (Nine gold, four silver, six bronze) while delivering a spectacular sweep on the opening day of athletics.
Olympic sprinter Favour Ashe electrified the Uyo Township Stadium, clinching gold in the men’s 100m (10.16s) to cement Delta’s dominance alongside teammate Jennifer Chukwuka, who won the women’s 100m (11.41s).
Athletics glory for Team Delta
Ashe, a Paris 2024 Olympian, outpaced Bayelsa’s Lucky Daje (10.45s) and Augustine Ezuruike (10.48s) in a race he described as a mental victory after a challenging seven-month hiatus:
“This is my first race since August. I stayed focused, and hitting 10.16s is a good start. I’m grateful to the NDDC for this platform.” he told the NDSF Media team
|
Delta’s gold rush extended to field events, with national triple jump champion Ine Emmanuel and shot put star Temitope Ademola adding to the haul.
At the end of the competition on Thursday, Delta State now leads second-placed Bayelsa (14 medals) and Edo (11 medals) in a festival featuring 3,000 athletes across 17 sports.
Presidential backing
President Bola Tinubu, represented by National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko, flagged off the NDDC-sponsored event on 2 April, praising its role in youth development.
What’s next?
With athletics continuing through 7 April and finals in boxing, wrestling, and football ahead, Delta aims to solidify its lead.
Meanwhile, Bayelsa, Edo, and even Rivers State are vying to close the gap in what promises to be a thrilling climax.
Medals Table Snapshot (As of April 3):
1. Delta – 9🥇, 4🥈, 6🥉 (19)
2. Bayelsa – 8🥇, 3🥈, 3🥉 (14)
3. Edo – 2🥇, 6🥈, 3🥉 (11)
4. Rivers – 2🥇, 3🥈, 4🥉 (9)
