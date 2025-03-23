‘I never fought; threatened Mohbad before death’—Naira Marley testifies before court

Singer Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, testified virtually in court about Mohbad’s death, denying any fight, threat, or exploitation. The former record label boss of Mohbad said the late singer’s only issue was with his manager, Tunde, and that he tried to mediate their dispute. He also denied ordering Sam Larry to bully Mohbad and dismissed claims by Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, that he threatened them. Addressing claims by Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, he said, “All the things Wunmi said about me threatening Mohbad were not true. I never instructed Sam Larry to beat Mohbad.”

Naira Marley said he requested a virtual hearing due to threats to his life. He claimed he hadn’t spent money on Mohbad’s royalties and was waiting for a family representative to collect it. His statement sparked reactions, with many questioning why Mohbad didn’t receive his earnings earlier. Meanwhile, this newspaper reported that Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, filed a suit challenging the legal advice that cleared some suspects.

Actress Jayesimi blames mother for childlessness at 60

Renowned Yoruba actress Dupe Jayesimi shared her painful struggle with childlessness at over 60. Speaking on the Talk-to-B podcast, she recalled multiple miscarriages, a failed marriage, and societal judgement. After marrying in 1988, she lost her first pregnancy and faced years of infertility. “We had too many tests, with several attempts to conceive,” she said. Her marriage fell apart, and just two weeks after she left, another woman—already pregnant—moved in. She later tried love again but suffered an ectopic pregnancy at 40, leaving her devastated.

Jayesimi once considered adoption, but her mother strongly opposed it, warning, “If you adopt any kid, I will feed them to death.” Looking back, she regrets not going against her mother’s wishes. “If I had not listened to my mum, I would have adopted a long time ago,” she said. Despite facing mockery, she remains strong. Now, at 60, she is ready to embrace motherhood through adoption, declaring, “What I want to do now is get a child who will be my company.”

‘Ladies shouldn’t rely on boyfriends financially’ – Sola Allyson

Nigerian gospel singer Sola Allyson sparked conversations on social media with her views on women’s financial independence in relationships. In a recent video, she stressed the importance of self-sufficiency, sharing how she once dated a wealthy man but refused to depend on him financially. She only accepted money when necessary and always returned any excess.

“You start dating someone today, and tomorrow, your phone has spoiled,” Allyson remarked. She recalled, “I was once in a relationship where my boyfriend was wealthy. If he gave me N5000 when I needed N500, I would remove the N500 and return the rest.” Her comments have sparked mixed reactions, with many sharing different opinions online.

How I got into 500 million naira debt — Mr Macaroni

Nigerian comedian and actor Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, opened up about his financial struggles, revealing he fell into debt of over N500 million after a scam and failed investment in 2021. In a post on social media, he admitted that the losses wiped out his savings, forcing him to borrow heavily to meet his obligations. “It shook me deeply, but I told no one about it,” he said. His financial recklessness and generosity worsened the situation, leading him into a cycle of repaying debts with high interest.

Reflecting on his journey, Mr Macaroni described 2024 as a challenging but transformative year. He also spoke about the pain of being betrayed by someone he considered a close friend and sister. Despite the hardship, he expressed gratitude to family and friends who supported him, saying, “I now feel better than I have in the last three years!” He advised his followers to be financially responsible, warning, “Please don’t borrow money! But if you must, please be responsible.”

You all know I never bring my personal issues to social media.

I only wish to share this with my community because I want people to learn from my experience. Also a part of me won’t rest until i publicly thank God for his grace; therefore I feel obliged to do this. Sometime… — Mr Macaroni (@mrmacaronii) March 20, 2025

Odumodu Blvck announces song with US star Rick Ross

Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck, also known as Tochukwu Ojogwu, excited fans about a collaboration with American rap mogul Rick Ross. In a recent Instagram Live session, the two artists admired each other’s work, with Rick Ross stating his eagerness to collaborate.

Odumodu later revealed on social media that they had recorded several tracks together but had yet to decide which one to release. “Bare tracks with Rozay. I do not know which one to pick,” he shared. This comes after Rick Ross previously announced plans to work with 12 African artists, including Nigerian star Asake. Odumodu’s latest announcement also follows his earlier statement that music had not done much for him, a comment that sparked debate among fans.

BARE TRACKS WITH ROZAY I DO NOT KNOW WHICH ONE TO PICK THATS WHY I CANT BE THE NIGGA THAT SOLD MY SOUL FOR A BENZ JEEP SLAVE TO THE GAME, MAGA GO FOREVER PAY. MAYBACH MUSIC. THE MACHINE IS COMING . — INDUSTRY MACHINE ⚙️ (@Odumodublvck_) March 22, 2025

Nollywood stars attend Ini Edo’s dad’s burial

Nollywood stars and dignitaries gathered in Uyo to support actress Ini Edo as she laid her father, Jonathan Ekim, to rest. The burial ceremony, held at QIC Primary School, Awa Iman, Onna LGA, Akwa Ibom State, was attended by Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi, former Governor Udom Emmanuel, and several Nollywood stars, including Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Nancy Isime, IK Ogbonna, and Desmond Elliot.

Governor Umo Eno, represented by Ms Eyakenyi, praised Ekim as a devoted Christian who instilled strong values in his children. The ceremony featured a church service, hymns, and a touching moment where Ini Edo and her younger brother danced to celebrate their father’s life. Dressed in elegant all-white, the actress expressed her deep sorrow, recalling on social media how she had lost her “greatest cheerleader” and “first love.”

Actress Bambam slams police over alleged extortion

Nollywood Actress Bamike Adenibuyan, known as Bambam, called out the Nigerian police over an unpleasant encounter. She recounted how, after wrapping up a movie set, she was stopped by officers who forcefully demanded that she step out of her car, only to start begging for money.

Expressing her frustration, Bambam questioned why citizens should feel uncomfortable around the police instead of safe. She emphasised that asking for a tip out of appreciation differs from making entitled demands, sparking widespread reactions from social media users.

Just wrapped up from a movie set, heading home, and Nigerian police stopped us for no reason—forced us to step down only to start begging for money. What kind of nonsense is this? If we refused, what would they have done?#Nigerianpolice — Bambam👑 (@bammybestowed) March 20, 2025

‘Got one of my dream cars at 18’ – Peller flaunts Mercedes Benz

Nigerian content creator and TikTok sensation Peller celebrated the purchase of his dream car, a brand-new Mercedes-Benz. The TikTok Star, who posted a video of himself and his girlfriend, Jarvis, cheering on the new vehicle, wrote in an Instagram post, “Congratulations! I got one of my dream cars at the age of 18. Let’s go; we are just starting.”

This comes just months after he splashed millions on a G-Wagon, sparking massive online reactions. The 18-year-old star recently won the Influencer of the Year award at Silverbird.

‘Church musicians suffer spiritual manipulation, unpaid bills’ – Alibaba

Veteran comedian Alibaba weighed into the debate on gospel musicians’ performance fee saga and highlighted the financial neglect faced by churches. Sharing the stories of three musicians, he highlighted how many are left struggling despite their dedication to church service. He recounted how a keyboardist, Gbenga, was evicted from his accommodation despite pleas for help; a bassist, Eze, left after repeated suspensions; and a third, Sammie, tragically passed away. “The struggle between keeping the faith, mounting bills, and self-esteem beat black and blue with spiritual manipulation,” he noted.

The discussion follows a viral sermon by Pastor Femi Lazarus, who criticised gospel artists for charging high fees. Singer Timi Dakolo countered, arguing that gospel music requires investment and musicians deserve fair pay. He pointed out the double standards in churches, where foreign artists receive premium treatment while locals are undervalued.

Egungun surprises wife in labour room with Tope Alabi as she welcomes their first child

Nigerian content creator Egungun of Lagos and his fiancée, Pashotah, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Nala. Sharing the news online, Egungun posted maternity photos and a touching image of their baby’s tiny hand resting on his, with her name tattooed on his skin. In a heartfelt gesture, he surprised his wife in the maternity ward with a visit from gospel singer Tope Alabi, who sang songs of praise. Overcome with emotion, Pashotah hugged the singer and joined her in worship, shedding tears of joy.

The couple, engaged since March 2024, made headlines after Egungun’s private video leaked online. Despite public speculation, Pashotah defended him, emphasising their trust and commitment. Egungun, who gained fame through Yoruba masquerade skits, has since received recognition from global icons like Snoop Dogg and Tunde Ednut.

Portable apologises to Saheed Osupa after copyright infringement saga

Nigerian singer Portable apologised to Fuji legend King Saheed Osupa after publicly insulting him in a viral video. The Zazu Zeh crooner had called the 55-year-old singer unflattering names, sparking outrage online. “Money matter caused the fight,” Portable explained, adding, “I was offended because I wanted to collect my money, and I heard they wanted to remove the music.”

Following heavy backlash, Portable shared an apology video, pleading, “King Saheed Osupa, my daddy, don’t be angry. Take me like a child to train.” While showing remorse, he also claimed their dispute was just promotion, saying, “We are both promoting each other… please give me shows.”

Why a woman gifted me N30m – Orezi

Nigerian singer Orezi shared how a wealthy woman gifted him N30 million after a night out in Abuja. Speaking in an interview with Echo Room, the Ogede crooner clarified, “I wouldn’t say she paid me for sex. She only appreciated me for satisfying her.” He explained that they weren’t dating but had a connection, and she surprised him with the money after he returned to Lagos. “I was shocked. I wasn’t expecting it,” he admitted.

Orezi claimed that many male celebrities enjoy similar privileges. “The same way there’s ‘fine girl privilege,’ there’s also the privilege of being a celebrity,” he said. Recalling an experience, he added, “I had a friend in 200 level, all his school fees, provision—everything—na women dey pay.” His revelation has since sparked debates on social media.

‘Agreement is agreement’ – Cubana Chiefpriest mocks Fubara over suspension.

Nightlife boss Cubana Chiefpriest reacted to the political crisis in Rivers State following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara. In a viral video, the celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, appeared to mock the embattled governor. Chiefpriest was seen using an ink and feather to symbolise the signing of an agreement while saying, “Agreement is agreement.” He then made a dismissive gesture, calling out Fubara’s name.

The post sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users slamming him for being “insensitive.” Governor Fubara President Tinubu suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the House of Assembly for six months on Tuesday to address “escalating political tensions and security concerns, including reports of pipeline vandalism by militants.” The state currently sees retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas appointed as the sole administrator.

‘God led me to traditional worship after the pastoral call’ – Yul Edochie

Actor Yul Edochie claimed that God directed him to learn about traditional worship after he became a pastor. The movie star, who launched his online ministry in 2023, said he felt incomplete while preaching and received divine instruction to return to his roots.

Yul shared his experience on Instagram: “While preaching the word of God, I felt a vacuum. I felt there was more to it. I felt incomplete.” He continued, “Then God told me, ‘Go home and know about your people. You cannot be preaching about the people of Israel while knowing nothing about the people of Nteje.’” He said embracing traditional worship made him feel whole, sparking discussions among Nigerians online.

Oluwadolarz’s ex-fiancée Ife Luv claps back at cryptic post

The drama between Nigerian skit maker Oluwadolarz and his ex-fiancée, Ife Luv, deepened after she responded to his cryptic post about wealth and respect. Their breakup in March 2025 saw Ife accuse him of infidelity, financial irresponsibility, and neglecting their four-year-old son. She claimed he kept cheating despite her forgiveness and was caught with another woman at home.

Days later, Oluwadolarz wrote, “When a man has wealth, he’s revered like royalty, but when it fades, respect disappears… May we never become a thing of the past.” Many criticised him for shifting focus from infidelity to money. In response, Ife Luv posted, “A man who wastes money and chases women instead of building his future will only have himself to blame when life crumbles.”

Why I left Damola Olatunji – Actress Bukola Arugba

Nollywood actress Bukola Awoyemi, known as Bukola Arugba, addressed her separation from actor Damola Olatunji, confirming that their relationship ended because it was no longer working.

During a Q&A session on her YouTube channel, she expressed frustration over repeated inquiries, saying, “We went our separate ways because it wasn’t working. I tried my best, but it just wasn’t working.” She added that they successfully co-parented their twins and urged fans to stop mentioning the past, stating, “Let sleeping dogs lie. I wouldn’t want this to affect his new relationship.”

‘Herdsmen destroying Bayelsa farmlands’ – Timaya laments

Afrobeats singer Timaya raised the alarm over herders’ reported destruction of farmlands in his home state of Bayelsa. He called on the government to urgently address the situation, describing the damage as deeply troubling. The ‘Dem Mama’ crooner condemned open grazing and urged herders to keep cattle within ranches.

In an X post, he wrote, “Pls, the government should do something. They are destroying farms in Bayelsa. Aboki, take your cows inside and feed them. This is so sad.” His statement adds to the ongoing debate over farmland destruction by herders across Nigeria, a longstanding issue that has led to violent clashes, economic hardship, and repeated calls for stricter grazing regulations.

Pls the government should do something. They are destroying farms in BAYELSA, Aboki take your in cow inside and feed them.. This is so sad…. — Timaya (@timayatimaya) March 18, 2025

Gospel singer Nikki Laoye welcomes first child

Gospel singer Nikki Laoye and her husband, Soul Snatcha, celebrated a double blessing as they welcomed their child on their third wedding anniversary. Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, Laoye posted adorable pregnancy photos and expressed her overwhelming gratitude. She described the birth of their daughter as a “perfect display of God’s love, goodness, and mercy” and marvelled at the divine timing, calling it a symbol of new beginnings for their family.

In her heartfelt post, she wrote, “Our Princess arrived on our 3rd wedding anniversary. Only God could have planned this. Yes o, #GodDonDoAmAgain. A perfect display of God’s love, goodness, and mercy towards us… one we can never forget.” She also reflected on her journey, expressing awe at how strong she felt after childbirth, thanking God for His unexplainable mercy, and embracing this new chapter of their lives.

Dammykrane, Jaywon lock horns over Davido’s support

Singers Jaywon and Dammy Krane engaged in a heated exchange on social media after Jaywon voiced support for Davido. Jaywon criticised Nigerians who previously dismissed Davido’s remarks about the country’s state, saying they were now silent. This led to a backlash, with Dammy Krane mocking him for his comments.

In response, Jaywon fired back at his critics, stating that people were attacking him as if he owed them money while also taking shots at FC (a reference to Wizkid’s fanbase), calling them “empty heads” who interfere in matters that don’t concern them. Escalating the feud, Dammy Krane taunted Jaywon by sharing an old photo of Ayra Starr, seemingly snubbing and ridiculing his name by calling him “Jay-Lost.” He claimed dominance over Jaywon in their dispute, writing, “I own you, Jay-Lost.”

Barracks’ Mammy Market founder Maria Ochefu dies at 86

Maria Ochefu, the founder of ‘Mammy Market’ (a term used for local markets in Nigerian barracks) across Nigeria, died at 86. Her son, Professor Yakubu Ochefu, confirmed that she died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday in Makurdi after being a patient at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital.

Mrs Ochefu, the wife of the late Colonel Anthony Ochefu, a former military governor of Enugu State, was widely known for establishing the popular Mammy Market. In a past interview, she recalled how two former Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon and Major General Muhammadu Buhari, were among her customers. Prof Ochefu added, “She would have turned 87 in April this year.”

