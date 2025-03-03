The Nigerian public’s fascination with the trend of socialites flaunting their newly acquired luxury cars, specifically the Lamborghini Urus, has set social media platforms abuzz with visuals and pictures.

Former Big Brother housemate Mercy Eke took to social media to unveil her new Lamborghini, which was decorated with balloons. She expressed her excitement over the latest acquisition.

“When your name matches your lifestyle, Lamborghini,” she wrote, showcasing her new ₦340 million worth of orange and black Lamborghini Urus.

Her colleagues and friends congratulated her on the new acquisition. Still, the post also sparked a mix of reactions, with many questioning how she could afford such a luxury car, especially in the current economic climate.

Similarly, socialite Sophie Egbueje also unveiled her new Lamborghini amidst public disputes with Grammy-winning artiste Burna Boy.

Sophie had accused Burna Boy of promising to buy her the luxury vehicle but failed to fulfil his promise.

In a leaked audio recording, Sophie accused Burna Boy of having a one-night stand with her and failing to keep his promise.

Days later, Sophie confirmed that she had bought the Lamborghini and took it to Instagram to write, “My baby is here.”

Nationwide debate

The controversy surrounding Sophie’s acquisition of the Lamborghini has sparked intense debate, with many questioning her source of income and how she could afford such a luxury car.

The debate highlights the ongoing conversation about wealth and luxury in Nigeria, particularly among socialites and celebrities.

The public’s reaction to these luxury car acquisitions has been intense. Some have offered congratulations, while others have expressed scepticism and criticism.

Solomon Buchi tweeted, “If you simply obey God and stay away from fornication, you will not only avoid STDs, you will also avoid Lambo heartbreaks and needless media scandals.”

Abas Abas tweeted, “Nothing beats hard work! Congrats to Sophia and Mercy on their new Lambo. Big girls’ role.”

Sam Cliff wrote, “As Sophia has bought herself a Lambo, ladies take note: start spoiling yourselves and let some of these men breathe.”

Olumidekofi commented on Instagram, “Sophia proved that she had vexed money and decided to scatter the internet with it. Lambo baby!

What a man can do, a woman can do better.”

