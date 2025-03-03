There is an increased presence of security operatives at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Neighbourhood Watch are conducting rigorous checks on all vehicles attempting to enter the complex.

Visitors are being barred from accessing the premises, while staff members are required to present their identification cards before being granted entry.

Lawmakers are set to hold a plenary session today despite the heavy security presence.

In a WhatsApp message sent to lawmakers and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, lawmakers were informed of the plenary session scheduled for Monday, 3 March.

“Good evening Distinguished Colleagues… I have the instruction of the Acting Clerk to inform you all that there would be Plenary Session tomorrow Monday 3rd March 2025.

“To this end, all Officers are requested to report for duty as normal Legislative business resumes. Pls inform others. Thank you.” the message read.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The lawmakers’ meeting is scheduled to be held despite the officials informing civil servants at the assembly complex to work remotely from Monday.

“This directive is necessary pending the resolution of the leadership dispute.

“All staff at the Assembly, LAHASCOM, and Legislative Aides are requested to work remotely until further notice,” Lagos State Head of Service Bode Agoro said in a memo to staff.

The heightened security measure comes amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the impeachment and removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and the leadership of the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

On Thursday, the ousted speaker stormed the assembly with an entourage of armed security personnel. He also presided over a plenary session with four lawmakers loyal to him. He insists he is still the speaker and that his removal is illegal.

However, 36 lawmakers loyal to Ms Meranda boycotted the session and labelled the plenary session as illegal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

