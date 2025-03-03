The police in Anambra State have said some gunmen abducted a man and forced him to withdraw over N1 million from his bank account.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the incident happened in February.

He said apart from the N1 million forcefully withdrawn from the victim’s account, the hoodlums also dispossessed the victim of his two mobile phones worth N820,000.

Arrest

Mr Ikenga said the police operatives attached to the 3-3 Divisional Police Headquarters subsequently arrested the suspected kidnappers on 16 February.

The police spokesperson said the arrest of the suspects followed a tip-off on a kidnap attack in the area.

He said the operatives subsequently rescued the abducted victim during the operation.

“The operatives, in a diligent follow-up of the case, arrested two suspects (names withheld) to enable the operatives to apprehend other gang members and recovered one Ash-coloured Toyota Corolla allegedly belonging to the victim in a mechanic workshop at 3-3 Area,” he said.

More arrests

Mr Ikenga said in a separate operation, police operatives arrested three suspected armed robbers on 22 February in Anambra.

The police spokesperson identified the suspects as Miracle Chukwunoso, Charles Chinweze, and Bonaventure Chigozie—all males aged between 20 and 26.

He said they were arrested when police operatives stormed a criminal hideout at Igbariam, a university community in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects were positively identified by victims, who were attacked and dispossessed of their personal belongings.

“N254,000 was withdrawn from the victim’s account on 21st February 2025 along Otoko, Igbariam,” he said.

A locally fabricated Beretta pistol was recovered from the suspects, according to the police.

Mr Ikenga said the recent “operational breakthroughs” in Anambra State followed security measures recently emplaced by the State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu.

“All the suspects would be charged to court on the conclusion of investigations,” he stated.

