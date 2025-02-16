Anabela Rungo, the mother of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2024, Chidinma Adetshina, has been detained by the South Africa Home Affairs Department.

She was detained on Saturday after being found at a property in Cape Town, despite her South African documents being confiscated last year due to allegations of identity fraud.

This is according to a report by eNCA, a South African TV station which cited a statement issued by the Home Affairs on Saturday.

The eNCA reported that Ms Rungo used her Mozambican passport to bypass her ‘undesirable’ status and would be handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the country’s national police force.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Adetshina, born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, withdrew from Miss South Africa 2024 amid backlash and citizenship fraud allegations. Following public outcry, Home Affairs moved to revoke her mother’s ID.

Months after stating she had no plans to return to South Africa, a viral video obtained by this newspaper on Monday showed the 23-year-old law student at Life Grand Café in Cape Town.

Her presence sparked outrage, leading to a petition demanding the removal of Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber.

Child custody, other allegations

“In an apparent act of brazen disregard for the legal consequences of her conduct, it appears that Rungo has defied her ‘undesirable’ status through her Mozambican passport. Investigations are ongoing into further potential misrepresentation and fraudulent conduct,” the Home Affairs department stated.

The department also stated that it had declared Ms Rungo “ineligible to continue residing in South Africa” in September 2024 after the Department of Home Affairs found that she had allegedly obtained her citizenship fraudulently.

Ms Adetshina was reportedly married briefly to a businessman, Emeka Okafor (King Sefo), with whom she allegedly has a son. After an incompatible marriage, the duo was said to have divorced in February 2024.

The Home Affairs department said it also found Ms Adetshina’s underage child living with Mrs Rungo (Ms Adetshina’s mum).

“After being processed by Home Affairs over her apparent illegal continued residence in South Africa, Rungo will be handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) as she is also the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks],” Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza stated.

The department has been liaising with the Department of Social Development and the SAPS Child Protection Unit “to ensure the safety and well-being of the minor child.The department will provide further updates at opportune moments. No interviews will be taken on this matter at this stage,” the statement read.

Background

The 23-year-old model’s citizenship first came under scrutiny when she reached the top ten of the Miss South Africa pageant, sparking debates due to her Nigerian name. Ms Adetshina explained that she was born to a Nigerian father and a South African mother of Mozambican descent. However, Home Affairs later investigated her mother, Mrs Rungo, for alleged identity fraud.

Amid the controversy, Ms Adetshina withdrew from the pageant, citing safety concerns. She later competed in Miss Universe Nigeria, won the title, and represented Nigeria at the 2024 Miss Universe Pageant, where she finished as first runner-up and earned the Miss Universe Africa and Oceania title.

As the investigation continued, Home Affairs revoked the South African identity documents of both Ms Adetshina and her mother in October 2024. Authorities ruled that she did not qualify for citizenship since her father was Nigerian. Under South African law, a child must have at least one South African parent or no other nationality to claim citizenship.

Despite this, Ms Adetshina has always identified as South African. In a December 2024 TVC interview, she said she felt “betrayed” by those questioning her nationality. However, the public scrutiny affected her deeply, leading her to quit beauty pageants, citing emotional exhaustion and cyberbullying. She said she plans to focus on her education and promoting unity between Nigeria, South Africa, and Africa. Meanwhile, the investigation into her mother’s alleged identity fraud is still ongoing.

