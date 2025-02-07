Controversial singer Habeeb ‘Portable’ Okikiola has gone into hiding as the Ogun State Police Command arraigned nine of his associates before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court.

The singer’s protégés were arraigned on Thursday for allegedly assaulting officials from the Ota Zonal Planning Office of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Portable, in a series of Instagram posts on Thursday, revealed that the ministry’s officials sealed his unfinished building and hotel in Sango-Ota.

The ‘Your Papa No Be Army’ crooner alleged that the officials arrested and detained over 20 of his customers and workers while also confiscating alcoholic beverages from his bar.

Meanwhile, the police arraigned Nurudeen Warris (21), Adetola Alashe (25), Samuel Adeleke (28), Oluwaseun Ayenuwa (19), Oluwapelumi Adeosun (20), Gospel Kanu (20), Precious Ohiegebo (19), Ifeoluwa Babatunde (27), and Fatimo Muhammed (26) in court.

They were charged with five counts, including felony, assault, obstruction, armed violence involving cutlasses and guns, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, and intent to kill.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Offence

However, the police prosecutor, Sunday Ekong, informed the court that the defendants committed the offences on Wednesday around 10:00 a.m. at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu, Sango-Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

Mr Ekong added that the defendants, along with the 30-year-old singer, assaulted, restrained, and obstructed town planners Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef, and Akinpelumi Oyero while they were performing their official duties at Portable’s Odogwu Bar.

Additionally, the police prosecutor stated that the defendants and Portable were armed with dangerous weapons, including cutlasses and guns, allegedly intending to kill the officials.

Mr Ekong maintained that the offences contravened Sections 516, 356(3), 80, 249(d), and 320 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

Magistrate O.M. Somefun set bail for each defendant at N5 million, requiring sureties who must be licensed bondmen registered with the state government.

She adjourned the case until 17 March for a hearing.

Portable

Portable, who was hiding on Thursday, questioned the state government’s authority to seal his buildings.

He maintained that he helped the government by repairing roads, providing light and helping people in need.

He said: “They took more than 20 people—artists and customers—along with cars, bikes, and people’s phones and belongings. Everyone who came for assistance was arrested, and they sealed my unfinished building and hotel. Why? In my hometown! And we didn’t even resist. They also confiscated all the drinks we were selling at Odogwu Bar and Food. Why? The government should look into this.

“I use this place to book events and shows, not just sell drinks. I promote and support people here. The government should investigate—I even installed lights everywhere. Before they came for road repairs, I was the one who called them to assist us. So why would they do this to my property, which I use to feed my family? Later, they even came after me where I was, but God is greater than them.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s UK tour has been postponed amidst the police investigation.

Show promoter Billiamin Olabanji, known as Billyque, announced this in a now-deleted Instagram Story post.

He attributed the postponement to unforeseen circumstances, specifically the ongoing police investigation and the legal issues Portable and his associates faced.

