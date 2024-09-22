Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, is the first British-Nigeria to host an opening session at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

UNGA is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations (UN), headquartered in New York. It is the UN’s main deliberative, policymaking, and representative organ.

DJ Cuppy, whose real name is Florence Otedola, opened the 2024 UNGA Summit Youth Action Day, which focused on the theme ‘The Summit of the Future – Youth Actions Day’—convened by the Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, on 20-21 September.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, the Oxford University alumna is said to have showcased her influence and charisma, captivating the entire Assembly during her keynote speech.

According to the statement, DJ Cuppy brought a fresh, youthful perspective to the UNGA proceedings and concluded the event with a powerful musical performance that left a lasting impression.

Aspiration

The statement added that the 31-year-old expressed her ambition of becoming Nigeria’s first female president.

However, in its Sunday report, The Cable newspaper stated DJ Cuppy’s emphasis on engaging young people worldwide in meaningful conversations at the summit.

Additionally, she reaffirmed her commitment to championing quality education in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4).

She further revealed that her foundation, The Cuppy Foundation, has provided hardship funds to support African students.

The Cable quoted her as saying, “I am representing a country called Nigeria, in case you have heard of it. I am a DJ, philanthropist, and, more so, a moderator. But it feels like I am more your co-host because today is all about you. It is all about the youth, and I am honoured to take you on this journey today.

“Someone once told me it is not about you; it is about your why we are here. We believe that youth need to be able to take action. We believe in leadership that brings everyone to the table. And that is why I am so proud to be here.

“My favourite SDG is 4 — an opportunity for everyone to get quality education. And at my foundation, we are so proud because we provide hardship funds for African students.

“So, throughout today, I would love for you to get involved in the conversation, especially with the youth. What are your favourite SDGs? What do you have to say? What do you believe in? Do not forget to get involved because everything here has been specially curated for the youth at UN Youth Affairs. Do not forget to have your say.”

Reflection

On her Instagram page, DJ Cuppy reflected on her role at the summit and highlighted the powerful intersection of preparation and divine guidance.

She stressed that her dreams are fueled by unwavering faith, diligent hard work, and a clear sense of purpose that knows no limits.

DJ Cuppy wrote: “Hardly home but always repping, rehearsal helps me stay ready because preparation meets opportunity for me and my dreams are fueled by faith, hard work, and my purpose truly know no limit.”

Meanwhile, on 19 September, the entertainer launched the ‘Cuppy Fund’ at New York University (NYU), which aims to support African students studying abroad.

DJ Cuppy, a graduate of NYU, expressed joy on her Instagram and described the occasion as a full-circle moment in her journey.

Launching the Cuppy Fund at @NYUniversity is a dream come true!!! 🎓💜 Imagine returning to the same school I attended 10 years ago, now with the chance to give back to African students— what a FULL circle. God is so GOOD! 🕊️✨🤎 #CuppyCares @NYUsteinhardt — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) September 19, 2024

“Launching the Cuppy Fund at University is a dream come true! Imagine returning to the same school I attended ten years ago, now with the chance to give back to African students— what a full circle. God is so good!”

