Mohbad’s passing on 12 September 2023, cast the world’s spotlight on Ikorodu, his hometown, where he was hurriedly buried barely 24 hours after his mysterious death.

Since then, mourners, particularly his fans, have been at a loss, seeking closure. But the talented, promising singer’s death wasn’t the end of his time in the public eye.

Barely a week after his demise, Mohbad, real name Ilerioluwa Aloba, surpassed international superstars such as Nicki Minaj, Eminem, 21 Savage, Lady Gaga, Chris Brown, and other music heavyweights to emerge as the 46th best-selling digital artiste in the world.

Although a talented act, the singer found renewed fame in death, something he longed for in his lifetime.

Though the circumstances surrounding his death remain sketchy, a year after, there are I indications that the singer was not only a victim of intimidation, bullying and assault but might have sunk deep into depression even at his death.

Shockingly, Mohbad’s songs reflect his real-life dilemma, as his lyrics foretold his death and the events after that and revealed some cryptic messages about his life’s struggles. Mohbad is best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie.

Here’s a glance at some of what has happened in the 12 months since Mohbad died:

The unfortunate incident

On 12 September, a viral video that circulated on social media showed the moment his lifeless body was discovered in a vehicle, whilst some individuals in the vehicle called out his name, saying he was dead.

Less than 24 hours after his death was made public, Mohbad was buried amid controversies about the cause of his death.

While initial reports suggested that the young artiste died from complications linked to a respiratory infection, details remained vague, with several conflicting narratives emerging.

The official medical explanation provided by his family at the time pointed to an ear infection. Still, this account failed to sit well with the public, who demanded further clarity, given the star’s vibrant public appearances shortly before his death.

Questions lingered about the suddenness of his illness and how it escalated so quickly.

Public outcry

In the months following Mohbad’s death, conflicting reports and speculations took over both mainstream and social media.

Some claimed the artiste was a victim of neglect, alleging foul play by those in his inner circle.

Mohbad’s relationship with Naira Marley, his former label boss at Marlian Records, was scrutinised.

However, the two parted ways under controversial circumstances before his passing, fuelling the public perception that his death was not as it seemed.

His fans and some close associates made accusations of harassment, mental health struggles, and industry sabotage.

Allegations suggested that Mohbad was subjected to pressure that affected his emotional and physical health, though these claims have remained unproven.

Petition: Justice for Mohbad

On 19 September, the clamour for justice reached a fever pitch. Fans organised protests in different parts of the country and demanded answers on social media.

There were passionate calls for the authorities to launch an independent inquiry into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Fans, celebrities, and human rights groups led these protests. Many believed that his death was linked to maltreatment and possible foul play, leading to public outcry.

In Lagos, thousands gathered for candlelight processions, particularly at Muri Okunola Park, where fans and celebrities like Davido, Falz, and Zlatan pay tribute.

These events were not confined to Nigeria. Similar tributes and protests occurred in cities like Wolverhampton in the UK.

Protesters emphasised that Mohbad’s death highlighted the more significant issues of oppression faced by Nigerian youths.

A common sentiment expressed during the protests was that justice for Mohbad would serve as a deterrent to those in positions of power who act with impunity.

As pressure mounted, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu called for the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate.

At the same time, human rights lawyers like Femi Falana demanded a coroner’s inquest to examine the events leading to Mohbad’s untimely death thoroughly.

The authorities’ response to the protests and investigations remained critical, with many demanding swift action.

This growing movement for JusticeForMohbad mirrored the same pattern seen during the #EndSARS protests of 2020. Some groups involved in the Mohbad demonstrations, like the Take It Back Movement, warned against the situation escalating similarly if justice was not delivered promptly.

This pressure eventually prompted Nigerian authorities to open an investigation, which initially seemed promising but soon faced numerous setbacks.

On 6 October, the police stated that the auxiliary nurse called to treat Mohbad administered an injection and that was the cause of a reaction in his body.

According to the police, it was after this injection that Mohbad’s condition worsened.

The police said the nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, had already given Mohbad doses of tetanus toxoid, paracetamol, and setrazone intravenously on September 11 when she first visited his house.

The Lagos police commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, named the nurse a principal suspect. In addition to Mohbad’s friend, Sadiq Ayobami, aka Spending, who was invited by the police, three other suspects were named, including Ibrahim Oluwatosin Owodunni, aka Primeboy; Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry; and Abdul-Aziz Fashola, aka Naira Marley.

In November, a police investigation was launched, with the Lagos State Police Command reportedly conducting interviews with key individuals present during Mohbad’s last days.

The late singer’s wife, Wunmi Aloba, gave her testimony at the coroner’s inquest also in November in Lagos, which is investigating how her husband died. She said her husband vomited in the toilet after a nurse gave him an injection.

The wife of the deceased appeared in court to reveal that her husband began complaining after the nurse gave him an injection in the room, and he went to the toilet to vomit.

When people began to weigh in, Wunmi, who said she had known her husband for over ten years, stated that he was doing well before signing the record label.

“One day, he told me Naira Marley messaged him on Instagram, asking them to link up. I advised him to feature Naira Marley in one song and not sign any deal yet, but Mohbad said the signing would help his career.”

During the coroner’s investigation, Wunmi cleared up the rumour about her and Naira Marley.

She said she didn’t know Naira Marley from anywhere until Mohbad started talking about him, and he was trending then.

But things began to fall apart when they didn’t agree to let him change his manager. She also stated that her husband left Naira Marley’s record label with zero money and struggled to survive, even as some artistes started to avoid him during that time.

Conflicting reports, Independent Investigations

As the months rolled into 2024, the uncertainty surrounding Mohbad’s death continued to haunt his family and fans.

The late singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, called on President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the investigation of his son’s death.

Mr Aloba strongly believed that Mohbad’s death was not natural. He had then urged Nigerian youths to demand justice to prevent similar tragedies.

Mr Aloba also expressed frustration over the lack of progress or answers in the eight months since the investigation began.

Despite not being highly visible in the media before his son’s death, Mr Aloba persistently sought justice through numerous media appearances and has advocated for a private second autopsy after the government’s initial.

Several public figures, including actors and musicians, voiced their frustration over the slow pace of the investigation.

In January 2024, human rights activist and Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi took it upon himself to initiate a private investigation into Mohbad’s death.

Mr Fabiyi, who had been vocal since the early days of the case, vowed to uncover the truth.

By March, he had shared updates with the public about his visits to the hospital where Mohbad was treated, praising the facility for maintaining transparency and proper protocols.

Mr Fabiyi’s efforts culminated in a planned peaceful protest, set to take place in front of the Coroner Inquest Court in Ikorodu by September 2024.

His call for justice attracted a wave of supporters who demanded answers, as many continue to believe that vital information about Mohbad’s death is being withheld.

Unresolved case

Despite the many investigations launched, conflicting reports continued to emerge.

Several media outlets reported that Mohbad had been battling severe depression before his death.

The promising star’s family have sought closure, and one year later, the mystery remains unresolved, with many unanswered questions and a lingering sense of injustice.

The persistence of conflicting reports, including those alleging foul play, medical negligence, or industry conspiracy, has only deepened the sense of tragedy.

Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi, has also been seeking justice and calling for transparency from the authorities.

While several high-profile individuals, including artists and activists, have joined these calls, the investigation appears to have stalled.

The slow pace of the investigation, compounded by rumours of a potential cover-up, has further eroded public confidence in the process.

Further complications arose when Sunday Shoyemi, a pathologist from LASUTH, appeared before the coroner magistrate court in Ikorodu on 15 May to testify about the autopsy results.

Local media reported that the pathologist said the autopsy did not reveal the cause of Mohbad’s death because the body had decomposed by the time the autopsy was conducted.

In addition, a legal representative for Mohbad’s family stated that the pathologist mentioned the body should have been exhumed within 12 hours to prevent decomposition before conducting the autopsy.

As all these concerns continued, the court later granted the family the opportunity to perform another autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Still, the family would have to bear the cost of the procedure.

Fan tributes, memorials

In the lead-up to the first anniversary of his death, fans organised vigils and online tributes.

The hashtags #JusticeForMohbad and #RestInPeaceMohbad have trended on multiple occasions throughout the past year as fans continue to push for answers.

These online movements have not only kept the conversation about his death alive but have also become a rallying point for discussions around mental health and the well-being of artistes in the Nigerian music industry.

Fan tributes have also come in more personal forms. From murals painted in his honour across Lagos to fan-created playlists and covers of his songs, it’s clear that Mohbad’s influence has not diminished.

On Wednesday, Mr Fabiyi led a peaceful protest outside the Ikorodu Magistrate Court in support of Mohbad’s parents, who sought justice for the late singer.

The protest coincided with the ongoing coroner’s inquest into Mohbad’s death. Mr Fabiyi encouraged public participation via Instagram, and fans gathered in black T-shirts with messages like “Justice for Mohbad.”

Mohbad’s parents, Joseph and Abosede Aloba, attended the court separately. Abosede requested privacy and asked people to pray rather than celebrate Mohbad’s memory.

Key witnesses Naira Marley and Sam Larry were absent despite previous court directives.

The Aloba family had previously rejected the first autopsy results, which were inconclusive due to alleged decomposition. A second autopsy was conducted, but results are still pending.

Mohbad’s father repeatedly mentioned and told PREMIUM TIMES in an interview that the family had been awaiting the DNA and autopsy results before moving forward with the burial.

Now that the results are out, the family disagrees with the findings and intends to carry out their independent autopsy.

It’s uncertain when this new autopsy or its results will be concluded. With the ongoing disputes, there is no clear timeline for when Mohbad’s body will finally be laid to rest.

On Wednesday, fans gathered at the Lagos court again, continuing their protests for justice for Mohbad. Whether his burial will take place tomorrow, next month or even next year remains unknown, as his body still lies in the morgue.

Industry’s role

The unresolved death of Mohbad has brought critical conversations about how the Nigerian music industry protects—or fails to protect—its artistes.

The pressures of fame, the exploitative nature of some contract labels, and the mental and physical toll on artises have all come into sharper focus in light of Mohbad’s passing.

Many artists have recently spoken out about the need for better structures to safeguard musicians’ welfare. From providing mental health support to ensuring fairer contracts, the industry slowly accepts that its talents need better protection.

Legacy in waiting

One year on, the death of Mohbad remains an open wound for his family, fans, and the Nigerian music industry.

The tragic loss of such a young and talented artiste has highlighted the pressures artistes face, the lack of adequate support, and the dangers that can come with navigating fame in an industry fraught with challenges.

As family, friends and fans mark the anniversary of his passing, the clamour for answers grows louder.

Mohbad’s family and his loyal fan base continue to demand justice and accountability.

While his music lives on, the whole truth of his tragic death still eludes those who loved him.

His legacy remains incomplete, for now—both a celebration of a promising talent and a sobering reminder of how much we still don’t know.

Until there is closure, Mohbad’s story will continue to haunt the industry, and his memory will serve as a call for change in how Nigeria supports and protects its rising stars.

With the timelines of protests, campaigns, and calls for investigation continuing, the hope is that, in due time, the truth will be revealed, bringing peace to his family and finality to this tragic chapter in Nigeria’s entertainment history.

