Tanzanian singer and songwriter Juma ‘Jux’ Mkambala has shared how he met his wife, Priscilla, the daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the 35-year-old artiste married 24-year-old Priscilla in a private ceremony held in Tanzania on 7 February.

During his second proposal, which took place in an intimate gathering of her friends and family, Jux revealed that they first crossed paths while he was working.

Reflecting on their first meeting, the ‘Enjoy’ hitmaker described it as a moment of fate.

He also spoke about their deep connection, the qualities that attracted him to her, and how their relationship has flourished over time.

He said: “The first day I saw Priscilla in Rwanda, I missed my flight and couldn’t get a business-class seat because it was complete. I was pissed off, and after passing through the business class section, I saw her laughing at me. I told my team I wouldn’t talk to any of these ladies again, and later, we went to stay at the same hotel.

Juma Jux talks about his first meeting with Priscilla Ojo and how he collected her contact pic.twitter.com/wXPOhzsbQs — Nollywood Citadel (@Nolly_Citadel) February 12, 2025

“She wasn’t feeling well that day, while Chioma Ikokwu was charming and making friends with many people. I started a conversation with her friend, and from there, I gained confidence, and we began talking. I liked her from the first day I saw her at the airport. There was something about her I couldn’t explain, but I knew my heart was drawn to her.”

Intimacy

Moreover, Jux admitted that, despite being meticulous about his brand, all caution disappeared when he saw Ms Priscilla.

He emphasised that after meeting her multiple times, he became sure she was the woman God had destined him to marry.

“She took my number, and I told her to text me, but she didn’t. When we met again, I texted her, but she didn’t reply. In East Africa, I have fans, and people recognise me, but when she was around, it was just the two of us. I didn’t care about anything else because I was on a mission.

“I had always been mindful of my brand, but none mattered with her. As we continued meeting, I realised she was the woman I had been waiting for. God brought everything together in His perfect timing”, he added.

Marriage is scary, but…

Meanwhile, Ms Priscillia voiced unwavering confidence and optimism about her marriage to the Tanzanian singer.

She stressed their deep-rooted friendship, which she believes will be a solid foundation for overcoming life’s challenges together.

While recognising societal pressures and the fears often associated with marriage, she affirmed her steadfast commitment to their union.

She expressed certainty that their marriage would be a distinct and harmonious journey guided by her faith.

She said: “I know marriage can seem scary, but I always tell him that I don’t just see us as a married couple—I see us as lifelong friends. We are embarking on this journey together, forever.

“There are many distractions and challenges, but he tells me to just go with the flow because he knows this is what I want and that it’s the best for me. Throughout the process, it exceeded my expectations.”

Lifelong

Additionally, Ms Priscillia appreciated God for blessing her with Jux as her husband, noting that she viewed their marriage as a lifelong commitment.

“We are like best friends, supporting each other in every way, and I am so grateful to God for bringing him into my life. It’s the greatest because I have never met any man like my husband. Our relationship goes beyond social media—I feel thrilled, relaxed, and at peace when together.”

“This love story inspires others, making them believe that if we can achieve it, they can too. My story will be different because God has already aligned it. This is the path He has set, and no one can change that.”

Background

Although the exact timeline of their relationship remains unknown, the singer first acknowledged Ms Priscilla on social media with a post on 19 June 2024

Jux posted a video of her (Ms Priscillia), captioning it with a nod to her hit song ‘Maboss’ released in May 2024.

Following the post, speculation spread among Nigerians, with many believing their romance was merely a publicity stunt—just another strategic move in celebrity PR.

Some even assumed Ms Priscilla was nothing more than a video vixen. Public interest in their relationship surged after a viral clip showed Jux and Ms Priscilla together at Elements Restaurant Lounge in Tanzania.

The footage, which surprised many, captured Ms Priscilla twerking on Jux, fueling social media chatter about their possible romance.

However, she publicly acknowledged Jux for the first time on 22 July 2024, posting a photo of him with the caption, ‘Mine.’

