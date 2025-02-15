The NPFL matchday 24 delivered exciting clashes across the country, but all eyes were on Enyimba’s crucial 1-0 victory over Rivers United, a result that significantly impacts the race for continental qualification.
Obot’s stunning free-kick decides encounter
Enyimba clinched a vital 1-0 win against Rivers United, thanks to a spectacular free-kick from Imo Obot in the 41st minute.
The win propels Enyimba up to the 10th spot on the standings with 34 points as they strengthen their bid for a top-three finish.
Rivers United, still in third place with 38 points, now find themselves under pressure from the chasing pack.
The Chairperson of Enyimba FC Nwankwo Kanu had graciously thrown the gate open for fans to come watch their darling team free of charge.
That decision paid off with the fans playing their part in the eventual victory.
Sunshine Stars edge Akwa United
Sunshine Stars earned a narrow 1-0 victory over Akwa United, with Matthew Samuel’s 29th-minute goal proving to be the difference.
Assisted by Waheed Adebayo, Samuel’s strike keeps Sunshine Stars in contention for a strong finish this season.
Lobi and Katsina United share spoils
Lobi Stars were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Katsina United. Tope Akande had given Lobi the lead in the 69th minute, but Promise Damala equalised late in the second half to earn Katsina a valuable away point.
Ikorodu City also grabbed crucial away points having held Nasarawa United to a barren draw in Lafia.
Plateau United secure comfortable win over El-Kanemi
Plateau United bolstered their survival hopes with a convincing 2-0 victory over El-Kanemi Warriors. Emmanuel Ihezuo converted from the penalty spot in the 41st minute before Olawale Doyeni sealed the win in the 81st minute with a well-placed finish assisted by Albert Hillary.
Despite the victory, Plateau United remain in 15th place with 28 points.
Kano Pillars edge Abia Warriors
A first-half goal from Mustapha Umar in the 42nd minute was enough to secure Kano Pillars a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Abia Warriors.
The win sees Kano Pillars climb to eighth place with 35 points, level with several other mid-table contenders.
Kwara United pip Bayelsa United
Wasiu Jimoh’s 78th-minute goal handed Kwara United a narrow 1-0 win over Bayelsa United.
The three points keep Kwara United in the hunt for continental football next season, as they sit seventh with 35 points, while Bayelsa United remain 14th with 29 points.
League standings update
Remo Stars continue to lead the NPFL standings with 48 points from 23 matches, maintaining an eight-point gap over second-placed Shooting Stars, who have 40 points. Rivers United sit in third with 38 points, followed by Abia Warriors (36 points) and Enugu Rangers (35 points) rounding out the top five.
At the bottom of the table, Sunshine Stars remain in the relegation zone with 27 points, while Akwa United and Nasarawa United are neck deep in the relegation waters in the 18th and 19th positions respectively.
Lobi Stars are bottom on the league table presently with 22 points from 24 matches.
