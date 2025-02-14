The controversy over Nigerian music star Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia’s divorce from his wife, Annie Macaulay, and his proposal to Natasha Osawaru have continued to dominate discussions.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that 2Baba’s mother, Rose Idibia, alleged in a video that Ms Osawaru, the deputy majority leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, had cast a spell on him.

Mrs Idibia claimed the singer was not in his right senses when he proposed to the 30-year-old lawmaker and pleaded with her to release him.

This newspaper also reported that the proposal sparked widespread reactions on social media, mainly due to 2Baba’s ongoing divorce and the striking similarities between this engagement and his past proposal to Annie.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn on Friday when the singer’s family filed a petition declaring him missing with the State Security Services (SSS).

The petition signed by Wilson Anuge on behalf of Anuge, Anuge & Co. read: “We are writing to urgently seek your assistance regarding a profoundly troubling situation involving a member of the Idibia Family, Mr Innocent Idibia (also known as Tuface or 2Baba) who our client reasonably believe may be missing since Monday 10 February, 2025.

“We believe that Mr Innocent left his residence in the early hours of 10 February 2025 in his loungewear, suggestive that he was going on his habitual walk, but never returned home since then. Despite the best efforts of members of his family, his staff and management of his Record Label to reach or locate him, including reaching out to his friends and acquaintances, they have been unable to establish any contact or ascertain his whereabouts.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

72 hours

The family of the ‘African Queen’ hitmaker revealed that since he left home, neither his record label, staff, nor close associates were able to reach him.

2Baba’s family expressed deep concern over his sudden disappearance, emphasising that his absence without any communication had raised serious alarm among them and his friends.

They described his disappearance as highly unusual, stressing that he had never been out of touch for such an extended period.

“By reason of his celebrity status. It’s established protocol for Mr Innocent to be accompanied by protective guards wherever he goes. However, on the day he was last seen, he left his residence unaccompanied by his protective guards, his Personal Assistant, or any of his staff. This disturbing discovery and the fact that those who ought to hear from him have not heard from him for over 72 hours left his entire family deeply concerned.

“Mr Innocent is a responsible individual, a family man and a dedicated artist who is very passionate about his art and often dedicates the better part of his time to songwriting, recording, and other studio-related activities. He’s never gone missing before, nor has he ever abandoned his work for such protracted hours”, said the family.

Abduction

The family also revealed that the singer’s sudden disappearance suggests he may have been abducted.

Additionally, they noted that since he went missing, his friends have received multiple calls from unknown individuals using his social media account to solicit financial assistance.

The singer’s family said, “These messages are alarming, as Mr Innocent is financially independent and has never required assistance in such a manner. This has led his family to suspect that his identity may have been compromised and that someone may have abducted him and is actively manipulating him to exploit his contacts for monetary gain.

“Adding to the family’s distress are the calls from several of his close friends that have received messages from what appears to be his social media account soliciting financial assistance. The implications of this situation are grave, and the possibility of foul play and coercion cannot be overlooked. As a family, our clients are deeply worried not only about his physical safety but also about the potential misuse of his identity while he remains unaccounted for.”

SSS

Moreover, the family stated that the distress call and other factors prompted them to seek the intervention of the SSS.

They emphasised their belief that the agency possesses the necessary resources and expertise to locate their son.

“In light of the above, I earnestly request the intervention of the Department of State Services to assist in locating Mr Innocent. The Services’ resources and expertise in handling issues of personal safety and coercion.

“Our humble request is that you intervene urgently to investigate, locate and rescue the victim from wherever the suspect is currently detaining him. We anticipate your unalloyed cooperation in this regard.”

2Baba’s family stated that his disappearance had traumatised them and his employees, while his musical empire had been left in a comatose.

“It is worthy of note that the victim is a legend and holds a celebrity status in the Nigerian music industry, and whom countless youths and citizens emulate, not to mention the victim’s wife, children, relations and employees who have become traumatised, and his musical empire which is now rendered comatose as a direct consequence of the suspect’s criminal act of abducting the victim and rendering him incommunicado.”

Ms Osawaru

The newspaper reported that 2Baba proposed to Ms Osawaru, a graduate of Igbinedion University, Edo State, on Thursday in the presence of friends.

In a viral video, the singer and Ms Osawaru danced together inside a house, surrounded by friends.

The footage also captured when 2Baba performed a song before presenting a ring to the lawmaker, who holds a Master’s in Film Production from Full Sail University, USA.

They then shared a long embrace.

The 49-year-old singer’s proposal to Ms Osawaru, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), followed a wave of online speculation after their photos and videos surfaced.

Their relationship became the talk of the town when 2Baba made an unexpected appearance at the State House of Assembly during a plenary session, fueling rumours and seemingly confirming his romance with Ms Osawaru.

On Tuesday, however, 2Baba dispelled all doubts by announcing on Instagram that he had married the lawmaker.

Background

Seventeen days after ending his relationship with Annie, the singer proposed to Ms Osawaru.

His romance with Annie began as a friendship in 1999 before blossoming into love.

Annie gained fame in 2004 after starring in 2Baba’s iconic ‘African Queen’ music video, which catapulted her into the spotlight.

In 2008, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Isabella. On Valentine’s Day in 2012, 2Baba proposed to Annie in Lagos, and they held a private wedding later that year.

Their grand white wedding took place in Dubai on 23 March 2013. The following year, they welcomed their second daughter, Olivia.

Throughout their marriage, they faced numerous challenges, mainly due to 2Baba’s past relationship with Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of his children.

Despite public scrutiny and turbulence, they renewed their vows in 2022 to mark their 10th anniversary, reaffirming their commitment and solidifying their status as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated celebrity couples.

Following 2Baba’s divorce announcement on 27 January, Annie has remained absent from social media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

