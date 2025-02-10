The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Monday clarified its stance on the case of fast-rising TikToker Olumide ‘Sea King’ Ogunsanwo, days after its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, broke his silence.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Nigerian police in Lagos re-arrested Sea King when he appeared for a separate trial at a magistrate’s court.

His re-arrest was linked to allegations of cyberbullying against Pastor Adeboye following the cleric’s declaration of a 100-day fast for church members.

During the February Holy Ghost service at the church auditorium in Simawa, Ogun State, the 82-year-old cleric said he didn’t authorise Sea King’s arrest and called for his release.

However, RCCG clarified in a statement from its public relations unit, under the office of the Principal Executive Assistant to Mr Adeboye, that its General Overseer called for Sea King’s release without knowing the gravity of his offence.

The statement reads in part: “There has been a video in circulation calling for the release of Olumide Ogunsanwo (Sea King) by Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye. However, it is important to note that the earlier videos containing potentially defamatory statements had not been thoroughly examined.

“Upon careful review of the concerns raised regarding certain statements and allegations. It has become necessary to allow the law to take its course. It is important to properly understand Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye’s statement during the Holy Ghost Service Night on Saturday regarding Olumide Ogunsanwo (Sea King).”

Respect for spiritual leaders

The church revealed that the Concerned Christian Youth Forum filed the complaint that led to the TikToker’s arrest.

Furthermore, RCCG cautioned individuals against cyberbullying and making inappropriate comments about Pastor Adeboye, the church, and the body of Christ at large.

“The Church does not intend to interfere with the ongoing police investigation, especially as there is an official complaint filed by the Concerned Christian Youth Forum against Olumide Ogunsanwo John (Sea King) and others on behalf of the Fathers of Faith, including Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

“Therefore, we trust that the relevant authorities will carry out their investigations professionally and reach a just conclusion based on the law. While Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye maintains a heart of love and reconciliation, due process must be followed”, the church added.

Additionally, the church encouraged respectful discourse, noting that it would continue promoting a culture of honour while discouraging defamatory and disrespectful statements.

“Respect for spiritual leaders is a deeply held value in our faith and culture. We encourage all to engage in constructive and respectful discussions honouring those who have laboured in the faith”, said the church.

Background

The rearrest of Sea King occurred barely two months after his initial arrest for allegedly insulting President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in widely circulated social media videos.

This newspaper reported that he was first arrested on 20 December and taken to court, where the police sought a 30-day remand order from the magistrate.

However, the court denied the request and granted him bail set at N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He was about to be released on bail for charges of treason, cyberstalking, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace when he was rearrested.

Meanwhile, his lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, confirmed the rearrest on his X handle, stating that Sea King was taken to Murtala Muhammed Airport and flown to Abuja.

Mr Effiong urged Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to intervene and put an end to what he described as a blatant abuse of due process by police operatives.

He also demanded Sea King’s immediate release.

Similarly, rights activist Omoyele Sowore condemned the TikToker’s rearrest in a post on X, linking the police action to Sea King’s social media post about police corruption.

Mr Sowore, a former presidential candidate, also called on the police to release the TikToker immediately and desist from harassing Nigerians with cybercrime allegations.

