Nigerian socialite Pascal ‘Cubana Chief Priest’ Okechukwu has addressed the paternity allegation made against him by a Kenyan woman, Hellen Mutimu.

In 2023, Hellen accused Cubana Chief Priest of fathering her child, named Pascal Okechukwu. The allegation gained traction on 5 January after an online dispute involving Cubana Chief Priest and singer Burna Boy.

The 31-year-old alleged that Cubana Chief Priest abandoned her and their child, leaving her homeless since 2023 after he reportedly blocked her on social media.

The case took a dramatic turn on Sunday when the alleged baby mama was hospitalised after reportedly ingesting a poisonous substance in an apparent suicide attempt.

Black Cinderella, a lawyer and Hellen’s friend, revealed in a video posted on her Instagram page that Hellen attempted to take her own life by consuming a poisonous substance for the third time.

She claimed this was due to Cubana Chief Priest’s denial of Hellen’s child.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

However, during an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Rubbin’ Minds’ on Sunday with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Cubana Chief Priest denied involvement with the hairdresser.

When Ebuka asked if the child was his, Cubana Chief Priest responded: “It’s not a situation, and the boy definitely can’t be my child. I don’t know her (Hellen); I have never met her. And let me tell you (Ebuka) something: if I were a woman and I had a child for Ebuka, it’s not something I’d use to fight Ebuka because I know Ebuka is a big guy.

“It’s something I’d approach differently. I’d ask, ‘Who are these Ebuka guys? Who are his friends?’ I’d link up with them and say, ‘I have a child for your guy. Can you please give me access for him to come and see this child?’ I don’t know if you understand. It’s not something to be used for drama. If you have a child for me, you cannot come out and say you want to associate with somebody who is fighting me.”

Attack on my marriage

Additionally, the nightlife entrepreneur stated that he had asked Hellen to bring the acclaimed child to Nigeria for a DNA test, but she refused.

He further noted that he was willing to undergo a DNA test.

The Imo State-born businessman explained that the saga had been ongoing for a while, but he did not know those behind it.

He said, “I will accept doing a DNA test, but she cannot bash me this hard and steal my loyalty. I don’t know if you (Ebuka) understand. I have a beautiful marriage. It’s the best thing that has ever happened to me. And if you watch, the whole attack is on the marriage. My wife and I are beyond just husband and wife.

“We are business partners. We are associates. So, we are inseparable. We have come too far. So, it’s funny sometimes. But honestly, I feel bad about it because it’s not supposed to be this way. Because I’m a proper married man, I feel I owe my family a lot of respect. Since everybody is watching everything the way it’s playing out, you get to understand that this is not real.”

Banter

He further revealed that Hellen had never contacted him directly but continued tarnishing his name on social media platforms.

Cubana Chief Priest disclosed that a blogger contacted him, claiming he fathered a child with Hellen and demanding he send money to her (through the blogger).

The 43-year-old, who emphasised that children are gifts from God regardless of the circumstances of their birth, stated that he had more than enough resources to provide for his children to the best of his ability.

“If it’s my child, I’ll accept. This is something I can even keep to myself without hurting my family because things like this happen. So, if you watch the attack, it’s not like she’s looking for the father of her child. If she says I’m the father of her child, she’s the person who is supposed to look for me and come to me. She won’t come to me with banter. We’re talking about one year, two years. It’s not like she had been there for so long.

“History shows that she had a child before, so she knows about childbearing and parenting. So I’ve checked it all. She popped up in the media when my office was sealed in Lagos. She always pops up when there are negative vibes. So, how real is that? Do you understand? Because if somebody is the father of your child, you must protect that person”, said Cubana Chief Priest.

Not real

He added that Hellen’s claims lack any truth, emphasising that the Kenyan woman cannot simply wake up and state that she has a child with him just because she believes he is popular and wealthy.

He said, “It’s something that has a process. She can’t just wake up one day and decide that because I’m a dude (rich), she can come and tell me I have a child with her. It doesn’t make sense to me. I got a message on my WhatsApp. At the time, I was having some issues with Paulo. He had spread my number online.

“Many people got my number, so my phone is on ‘Do Not Disturb.’ I must save your number so you can get access to me. So, I got a message and asked, ‘Who is this?’ she replied, ‘This is your baby.’ She can’t even trace or tell me. Everything she’s telling me isn’t real. And when she appeared on social media, many people told me they knew this girl from 2020 and had seen her videos in these clubs.”

He stated that he needed to protect his family and finances because there would likely be numerous allegations about his actions, primarily due to his wealth and success.

Background

This newspaper earlier reported that, during a 6 January interview with content creator Lucky Udu, Hellen alleged that she met Cubana Chief Priest, who is married to Angel Okechukwu and has two sons, at a friend’s wedding in Lagos in April 2022.

She claimed that their encounter became intimate, resulting in her pregnancy.

Hellen alleged that although he initially promised to support her, he later blocked her on all platforms and advised her to return to Kenya.

She further disclosed that her pregnancy forced her to shut down her salon business due to financial hardships.

Despite her attempts to reach out to him, she alleged he only sent her N300,000 in small instalments and denied paternity of the child. Hellen maintained that her intention was not to tarnish Cubana Chief Priest’s reputation but to ensure a better future for their child.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

