Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has responded to allegations made by his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Mutimu.

Hellen’s claims surfaced on 5 January amid an online dispute involving Chief Priest and Nigerian singer Burna Boy. The 31-year-old accused Cubana Chief Priest of abandoning her and their child, leaving her homeless since 2023, after he allegedly blocked her on social media.

The Kenyan hairdresser’s story gained more traction when Burna Boy offered her material support for her child, accommodation, and a job in Nigeria. Since then, the Kenyan has been sharing evidence of their relationship and financial transactions online to substantiate her claims.

Cubana responds

Responding on Saturday, Cubana Chief Priest denied abandoning any child, emphasising that children are gifts from God and he could never neglect his own, given his financial capacity.

The nightlife entrepreneur explained that after Hellen claimed to have had his child, he invited her to Nigeria. Still, she refused, demanding money first for her baby’s needs and hospital bills. Cubana Chief Priest insisted he had no prior relationship with her and found her claims baseless.

The 43-year-old wrote on his Instagram story, “God forbid that I have a child and abandon them. You claimed to give birth for a wealthy man, and now you’re trying to use that to drag him. You claimed you had a child for me, and I told you to come to Nigeria, but you insisted I send money first, saying the baby is hungry and the hospital bills are overwhelming, that you even took a loan. Come on, I didn’t send you to the hospital.

“I don’t even know you; there’s no connection whatsoever. Children are gifts from God, and I cannot abandon my child despite all the wealth I have. God will never forgive me if I abandon a child just because of child support, especially a child who could become the next Ronaldo. She only spoke out because she got excited over the $30,000 fun, and then they used it to create more drama.”

Precedence

This is not the first time Hellen has accused Cubana Chief Priest of fathering her child. In 2023, the Kenyan hairdresser made similar claims, which Chief Priest dismissed as blackmail, suggesting a DNA test to resolve the matter. He argued that he is wealthy enough to care for as many children as he wants should he engage in extramarital affairs.

Married to Angel Okechukwu with two sons, Cubana described the accusations as a cheap attempt at blackmail and challenged bloggers to sponsor a DNA test, offering to reimburse them if the child was proven to be his. The 43-year-old nightlife entrepreneur labelled bloggers as “agents of destruction targeting successful individuals” but maintained that his marriage “remained strong.”

In a 6 January interview with content creator Lucky Udu, this newspaper reported that Hellen allegedly met Chief Priest in Lagos during a friend’s wedding in April 2022. She alleged that they became intimate, leading to her pregnancy. Hellen claimed that although Cubana initially promised support, he blocked her on all platforms after advising her to return to Kenya.

She revealed that her pregnancy led to the closure of her salon business due to financial struggles. Despite her efforts to contact him, she claimed he only sent her N300,000 in small instalments and denied responsibility for the child. She insisted her goal was not to damage Cubana Chief Priest’s reputation but to secure a better future for their child.

Burna Boy financial assistance

On Friday, the situation escalated when Hellen’s lawyer friend, Black Cinderella, accused Burna Boy’s associates, Abu Salami and Lucky Udu, of demanding intimate and financial favours from Hellen before fulfilling the artist’s promises.

Cubana’s alleged baby mama corroborated these claims, alleging that the Afrobeats star’s aides pressured her to thank the artist for support falsely, demanded a share of aid, and Udu reportedly sought personal and sexual favours.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, she detailed her ordeal. “Good evening, Nigerians. I want to clear the air. Lucky Udu and Abu Salami forced me to say that Burna Boy had helped me out. Burna Boy gave them N30 million to send to me so I could give my baby a good education,” the 31-year-old stated.

She added, “Secondly, Lucky Udu told me I should stay in his house when I come to Nigeria because he likes me. He also wanted some money from me after everything was done. He told me my baby daddy’s brother gave him N2 million and even sent me a screenshot of the $30,000 Burna Boy gave him. I’m begging Nigerians; I’m on my knees; please, I need your help. I haven’t received any money from Lucky Udu and Abu Salami. The only money I’ve received is just $350. Please, Nigerians, I’m begging you; I need your help.”

Recall that Udu facilitated a meeting between Burna Boy and a man, Bethel Okechukwu, claiming to be related to socialite Cubana Chief Priest. During this meeting, the alleged brother reportedly received $30,000 from Burna Boy amid the singer’s ongoing clash with a nightlife socialite.

Reacting to these developments, Cubana Chief Priest criticised Burna Boy, accusing him of attempting to provoke him by financially involving his family and orchestrating Hellen’s connection with Udu.

The ongoing drama has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with public opinions divided over the unfolding events.

