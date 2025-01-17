Queen Dami has been reportedly hospitalised in an undisclosed facility after Portable, her estranged lover, rejected her public apology for reconciliation.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the mother of one, in a series of Instagram Story posts on Thursday, pleaded with the Ogun-born singer to take her back after she publicly ended their relationship in December 2024.

On 13 December 2024, this newspaper detailed how Queen Dami announced her breakup with Portable, a father of eight, following a disagreement during a live TikTok session.

However, hours after she sought Portable’s forgiveness, the ex-queen collapsed and was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state.

During a midnight Instagram live session on her account, those present revealed that she fainted due to the emotional toll of online criticisms and her decision to reconcile with Portable.

This newspaper also reported that Queen Dami’s friend, whom she accused of influencing her decision to leave Portable’s house, publicly exposed her alleged wrongdoings in a series of Instagram Story posts.

Attributing Queen Dami’s ordeal to the remarks of online trolls, one of the ladies in the live video said, “You (those trolling her) have finally killed Queen Dami. Why are you people so wicked? She has been staying in my house since she left Portable’s house and hasn’t returned. The comments about her were too harsh. She owns her life, and it’s none of your business.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Even if she’s with Portable, what’s your business? Why are you asking her cruel questions and dragging her? Are you the one helping her live her life? It’s unfair, and if anything happens to her, you people are responsible.”

In the live video, Queen Dami was seen lying unconscious in a car while the ladies around her tried to resuscitate her. They eventually rushed her to an undisclosed hospital.

Leaked conversations

Meanwhile, on the other hand, a leaked audio conversation between Portable and Queen Dami, wherein they discussed the possibility of reconciling their relationship, has further compounded her woes.

The recording, obtained by this newspaper, captured a heated exchange between the duo over allegations of infidelity made against Queen Dami by her friend.

During the argument, Queen Dami vehemently denied being involved with any man since their separation, while Portable expressed doubts about the success of their potential reunion.

In a series of voice notes sent to Portable, Queen Dami said, “Babe (Portable), we don’t need to create opportunities for people to talk about us. What has happened has happened—calm down. I’ll pray for you, and my prayers are with you. Nothing will happen to you.

“When my friend (an accessories vendor in Lagos) heard we were getting back together, she started posting false things about me on her Instagram story and trying to ruin my reputation. Now, you’re telling me she said someone else slept with me. What do you expect from someone who doesn’t want us back together?

“Why hasn’t she said I slept with another man all this time, except now that she’s heard we’re reconciling? You’re asking me if I slept with another man, yet you went ahead to post about it. Now, bloggers will pick it up, and once they do, I’m not returning to you. I told you I didn’t do it, yet you posted it because you want bloggers to carry it. Do you expect me to come back to you after that? I know you’re trying to make a joke out of me. Please don’t call me again because you’ve already made a mockery of me.”

Portable’s response

Acknowledging that he spoke to Queen Dami about her willingness to return, the 30-year-old singer shared a post on his Instagram story, saying, “Return to where?”

In a Friday video posted on his Instagram page, the singer explained that he merely asked Queen Dami if she had been with another man.

He said, “I asked her (Queen Dami) if she had had sexual intercourse with another man since she left, and she fainted. Why did she faint? Wasn’t you (Queen Dami) the one who said you wanted to love me again after claiming you didn’t love me anymore?

“Love is about coming and going because love is a scam—life itself is a scam. Now that everything is so expensive, I only asked if she had been intimate with someone else. The answer was either yes or no, but she fainted.”

Background

This newspaper reported that this was not the first time Queen Dami, with whom Portable confirmed his romantic relationship in August 2023, had left her relationship and later made a U-turn.

On 1 November 2021, she returned to the Alaafin of Oyo’s palace after leaving the monarch’s household. At the time, she blamed her friends for leading her astray and pleaded to be allowed back into the palace.

When she initially fled the palace, she accused the late king of maltreating her. However, she later retracted the statement, declaring it false.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

