Queen Dami, the estranged wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, on Thursday publicly announced the end of her relationship with her lover, controversial singer Portable, putting an end to the tumultuous affair that lasted two years.

Portable, a father of eight, is married to several women and has several mistresses.

It all began On Wednesday night when Queen Dami went live on her official Instagram handle and added Portable to the conversation. Then, the brawl started.

“What are you doing online? You are someone’s wife and should not be online doing nonsense,” Portable said upon joining his lover’s live session.

An embarrassed Dami tried to turn the exchanges into friendly banter but Portable appeared unstoppable. So, she ended the session and then took to Instagram and wrote, “Alihamdulihaji, I’m done. This is too much for me; I can’t take this embarrassment. Ire oo,” referring to Poratble’s tirade.

It is the umpteenth time the unusual pair have been involved in an online spat. In November, Portable accused Dami of chasing women away from his bar and for failing to appreciate his financial support for her son, the late king’s child.

‘Killer wife’

Within hours, the squabble escalated as Portable released a video attacking his estranged lover.

“God wouldn’t allow me to associate with people that want to bring me down. Queen Dami, the online wife, has packed out. I have a wife at home. I dated you for two years, and she claimed that she lost four or five pregnancies.

“She had a child for the late Alaafin of Oyo, and I pitied her condition. I took her because of the late king, who I respected. Then, I got an apartment for her and a shop. She didn’t have anything, and I gave her money. I told her I was no longer interested and should leave.

“When I met her, she was an ‘Olosho’ (prostitute), and I slept with Dami and her friend together. She also came the second time, and I slept with her and her daughter. She begged me to be serious, and then I agreed, but I told her I had my wife.

“Now, she lives in a mansion well furnished with my money. She wanted to cast a spell on me, but I proved snartert. The spell I cast on her made her stay this long. She is a prostitute. I don’t want her to kill me the way she killed Alaafin,” he growled.

“Woman beater”

Dami dismissed claims of clout chasing, pointing out that she was focused on advertising her business and had no ulterior motives.

She hit back at Portable saying, “I didn’t come to you; you were the one who slid into my DM. I knew you as a mad musician. Since I knew you, your glory has started shining. You called me a Tik Tok prostitute. It shall not be well with you. I don’t have a hand in the late Alaafin’s death. If Alaafin were alive, I wouldn’t know who is called Portable. Do you think I am happy that my husband died?

She also criticised the home Portable secured for her.

“Is that the kind of apartment your mates get for their wives?” Portable was always beating me and even threatened to kill me. That was why I left,” she said.

“Zero commitment”

Queen Dami also said the Zazuu crooner wasn’t in a committed relationship with her contrary to his claims

“You haven’t married me. You made me a kept woman. Do you know my family members? Have you wedded me with a ring? He is constantly beating me. You called me a prostitute. Me? I don’t have freedom with you. It shall not be well with you. I have bruises all over my body. He beats me daily.

“He threatened to kill me, but I didn’t want that, and I left. You didn’t buy a car for me, but your wife moves around in different vehicles. I move around, jumping from one Okada (motorcycle) to the other.

“You said I was the one who approached you in your DM. Were you not the one who sent me a message on social media? I never knew you when I was with the late Alaafin; I knew you as a mad musician.

“Those mad women who gave birth to kids for you don’t know you; when they do, they will soon leave you. I was online because I was advertising my business. I would not have invited you to the chat if I was doing any illicit acts. You came online and started cursing me! Portable, it shall not be well with you.”

She swore no man had slept with her since dating Portable.

Unusual love story

In August 2023, Portable surprised Nigerians by confirming his romantic relationship with Queen Dami.

The 27-year-old mother-of-one, in November 2020, made headlines when she fled the Alaafin’s palace, only to return and apologise almost a year later when she tendered a public apology to the monarch on her official Instagram account.

She was the third Olori to have left the marriage, shortly after her co-queen, Aanu, left.

She also made headlines after she sought love online during a reality show.

Following the death of her husband, the queen, in her quest for love, found love in the arms of the self-acclaimed street king.

