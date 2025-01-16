On 1 November 2021, Queen Dami, the estranged wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, publicly apologised to the monarch on her official Instagram account in what appeared to be a desperate move.

In her apology, the mother-of-one who left her marriage shortly after her co-queen, Aanu, left in November 2020, blamed her friends for leading her astray and pleaded that she be allowed into the palace

When she fled the palace, she accused the late king of maltreating her; however, she later debunked the statement as false.

Five years later, history appears to have repeated itself for the controversial queen, as she also publicly apologised to her publicity-loving lover, Portable, with whom she publicly dumped in December 2024.

On 13 December 2024, this newspaper reported how Queen Dami announced the end of her relationship with Portable, a father of eight, after an issue they had during a live session on TikTok.

Forgive me

Just over a month after their separation, Queen Dami has sought forgiveness from the 30-year-old singer, attributing their split to influence from friends.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story on Thursday, Queen Dami admitted her friend with an Instagram handle, an Accessories vendor in Lagos, misled her into packing out of Portable’s house.

Queen Dami, who alleged during the fight that Portable was never in a committed relationship with her, apologised, emphasising that “relationships should not be public projects.”

She stated that love entails forgiveness and vice versa, noting, “I believe that there’s no love without forgiveness and no forgiveness without love.

“99 advisers, zero helpers. Trust nobody; the unfortunate ones will advise and still talk bad about you behind your back. True love never dies. No matter what, follow your heart, and that’s what I’m about to do. God help me.

“Your relationship doesn’t need to make sense to anybody except you and your partner. It’s a relationship, not a community project. There’s no love without forgiveness, and there’s no forgiveness without love. It’s my happiness that matters.”

Accused friend responds

Responding to Queen Dami’s allegations, the accessories vendor denied ever misleading her (Queen Dami) into leaving Portable’s house, claiming she (Queen Dami) was never committed to Portable.

The vendor further stated that Queen Dami accused her and held her responsible for the misunderstanding with Portable because she refused to support her alleged promiscuous behaviour.

She wrote, “Oloshi, if Portable knew how cheap you are (Queen Dami), he would be doing an STD test every day. I’m not here to post or tarnish anyone’s image; I am simply here to express my thoughts because of the foolish idiot (Queen Dami) claiming I caused everything. Am I the woman who calls you and sends you money to pack out? Wasn’t it my house you moved into?

“I’ll respond so people can see how evil, wicked, and manipulative you are. I have plenty of your gist on hand, but back then, I wasn’t as useless as you, spewing nonsense. I’m going to let people know how cunning and deceitful you are. You say people should be careful when choosing friends, yet they warned me about you.”

Enter Portable

However, in response to the controversy, Portable announced his decision only to love those who reciprocate his love in 2025 in a series of Instagram story posts.

The ‘Zazzuh Zeh’ crooner emphasised that he is done with stressful emotions, declaring that anyone who no longer appreciates him will automatically be considered an enemy.

He wrote, “If you don’t love your man anymore, another woman will love him even more than you ever did. All women want me—why would I die for just one woman? I can’t have money and still beg for love. You’ve become my enemy if you don’t appreciate me anymore.

“Everyone is cursing me, speaking badly about me. Please help me ask my wife why she doesn’t pray for me anymore. Why does she make me feel empty while living under my roof? She doesn’t post about me anymore, is no longer happy with me, and doesn’t appreciate all I do. Please, help me ask her where she truly stands.”

The singer declared that the only being he fears and respects is God.

“I can’t fear God and also fear a woman. Why wouldn’t I seek love elsewhere if you stop showing me love? All women are blessings, so value the one who values you too. The wife of a deity belongs to Obatala. They won’t leave, but I’ll face the consequences if they misbehave. The Zazuu spirit is real—you’re not going anywhere,” said Portable.

In a video on his page, he stressed the importance of mutual respect and maturity in marriage.

He also cautioned women who often say, “What can my husband do if things go wrong between us?”

In August 2023, Portable confirmed his romantic relationship with Queen Dami.

