In what seemed like a desperate move, Olori Damilola, the estranged wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, has tendered a public apology to the monarch on her official Instagram account.

In addition to the apology, the ex-queen also pleaded with the Alaafin and the royal family to be allowed to return to the palace and accused her friends of leading her astray.

The mother-of-one walked out of her marriage shortly after her co-queen, Aanu, left in November 2020.

For months, rumours were rife that both queens ,who are in their 20s, fled to Lagos because they wanted to be “free”.

But this is the first time that the queen would be publicly confirming speculations that she had walked out of her marriage of barely five years.

Runway queen

Queen Aanu, who recently had her wedding introduction, had accused the monarch of attempting to kidnap her adding that she no longer wants to be in bondage.

The then 23-year-old, who welcomed the monarch’s third set of twins in 2018, tagged the police in her statement.

Announcing her marriage introduction on her Instagram, she wrote: “This is how you smile when you finally introduce somebody’s son to your family. Don’t ask me who or how. Just wish me well.”

Meanwhile, the identity of the husband-to-be has yet to be revealed.

Immediately she put up the post, Queen Badirat, another runaway wife of the monarch, congratulated her former co-wife in the comments.

Recall that the two queens—Badirat and Anu— including Damilola, all left the palace in 2020 and have become slay queens on Instagram.

Aanu had unceremoniously walked out of the palace in November 2020.

“No place like home”

In her apology letter, Queen Damilola pleaded with the Monarch to accept her back into his life.

When she left her marital abode, she had accused her former husband of maltreating her, however, she has debunked the statement as false.

She also confirmed that the apology post was not written under duress while noting that she wrote it in “a good state of mind,” she said.

She wrote: “I write this in tears and beg every good mother to pls plead to my husband (Alaafin of Oyo) on my behalf to forgive me. And to all those that contributed one money or the other when I get back to the palace, I will definitely refund you people. Thanks. It’s for those that understand that there is no place like home.”

Blame game

The monarch’s estranged wife blamed her friends for misleading her.

“It was friends that misled me and out of frustration but now things are clear and I’m sincerely sorry for trying to bring down the royal family. I have been to Lagos and Abuja to seek the forgiveness of the royal family,” she said.

The young queen fled the palace after she was allegedly ill-treated by the palace authorities.

She was recently unveiled as the brand ambassador of a popular Lagos organic cream brand.