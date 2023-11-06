After spending over a month in police custody, a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State, has granted singer Azeez Fashola, known professionally as Naira Marley, and socialite Balogun Eletu aka Sam Larry, bail of N20m.

This development comes on the heels of a fundamental rights lawsuit filed by the duo against the police and a Lagos magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, demanding N40m in compensation just a week ago.

The court on Monday presided over by Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun imposed several bail conditions, including the submission of their international passports and the provision of three sureties.

Additionally, Naira Marley and Sam Larry must make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The magistrate also warned that any attempts to contact her would be closely monitored and potentially revealed in open court proceedings.

Naira Marley voluntarily surrendered to the police on 3 October in connection with allegations related to cyberbullying surrounding the death of his former protege, Mohbad.

The allegations stem from the death of Mohbad, whose full name is Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba. The singer, who was previously signed to Naira Marley’s record label, passed away under mysterious circumstances on 12 September

Allegations

Mohbad died at 27 under unclear circumstances on 12 September.

Before his death, the deceased singer had made a strongly–worded statement that his ex-boss, Naira Marley, should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

Unfortunately, Mohbad died amidst controversies surrounding bullying, alleged assault, and threats from the Marlian record boss and his associate, Sam Larry.

The Lagos State Government has launched a coroner’s inquest into Mohbad’s death.

During the coroner’s inquest on 26 October, Mohbas’s father, Joseph Aloba, claimed the singer stopped going to shows for six months because of fear of the constant beating, harassment and bullying he got from Naira Marley and his ally, Sammy Larry.

Mohbad’s parents also claimed Mohbad told them that he was being attacked because he did not want Naira Marley’s brother, Tunde Fashola, to be his manager anymore.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

