Joseph Aloba, who is publicly known as the late singer, Mohbad’s father, is in the news again.

This time around, his ex-wife, Abosede Olumiyi, in a viral audio played on Yeye Kudi TV’s Facebook Live on Tuesday, raised questions about Mohbad’s paternity.

Since Mohbad died on 12 September 2023 and was first buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the following day, his family appears to be embroiled in an ongoing dispute regarding his reburial, his wife Wummi’s alleged role in his death, his unclaimed royalties, his assets as well as his son, Liam’s paternity.

Among other allegations, Mohbad’s mum said Mr Aloba is delaying the singer’s reburial because of paternity issues.

She gave Mr Aloba and his lawyer a three-day ultimatum to conduct a DNA test to confirm whether the late singer was his (Mr Aloba’s) biological son.

She said: “You’re disturbing Nigerians, dribbling them left and right. Have you forgotten you have your children? What you’re making my son face, you shall face it too.

“You thief! I give you three days to do DNA; you’ll know that Baba Mohbad is not the biological father of Mohbad”.

Mohbad’s mother also accused her ex-husband and his lawyer of exploiting Mohbad’s death for financial gain.

She stated that Mohbad’s father had never cared for their children but only used them only to raise funds for himself.

“You know I’m married to someone else. He (Joseph Aloba) is not the father of those kids; he’s just taking money on their behalf, and you say you’re looking for justice for Mohbad.

“You’re pushing him and did not allow him to do the right thing for the children. I know all of you are pushing him. By God’s grace, if it’s my two breasts he drank, you all will be mocked. You kept his body where he was. It’ll be your turn soon; that’s how it will be for all of you. I know he is not his father because if he’s, he will not be doing all these,” she said.

Brekete Radio

Mrs Olumiyi also criticised her ex-husband and his lawyer and cursed them for failing to bury Mohbad.

She also alleged that her ex-husband connived with his lawyer to seize Mohbad’s properties.

She claimed their appearance on Brekete family radio in Abuja was part of a scheme to deprive Mohbad’s family, including his son and wife, of their inheritance.

On 30 January, Mr Aloba appeared on Brekete family radio where he claimed that Mohbad’s body had been locally embalmed before he was notified of his death.

Mr Aloba, who appeared on Brekete family radio in Abuja to seek justice, previously warned against retrieving Mohbad’s body for burial without his approval.

He issued the warning after learning of plans to retrieve Mohbad’s body for burial

“If anything must be done, I will be the one to authorise it. We are seeking justice for Mohbad, and you people are discussing burial. What remains after burial? Let Justice take place first, and DNA is necessary, please,” Mr Aloba said in a viral TikTok video.

He also maintained that a DNA test must be conducted to ascertain the paternity of his grandson (Mohbad’s son, Liam).

His ex-wife, on the other hand, still insists on Mohbad’s reburial.

She said, “Hello, good morning, sir. It’s been three days. Well done for the work they sent you and you’re delivering. Is it justice for Mohbad you’re looking for? Are you the older people or the younger ones? Is he your sibling? Do you want Justice, or you’re trying to steal money?

“I should not say you should not post my audio to the world, but I want you to tell the world because I’m still coming to appear to you all. You kept his body and started making money from it. You want to take all his property because he has a son and wife. Is this justice for Mohbad? Nigerians will still join us on this.

“Those you’re giving money to will be exposed and punished soon. Mohbad’s head will judge you all. I’m someone else’s wife, and Mohbad and others were not Jessy’s(Joseph Aloba) children; they belong to someone else.”

Before now

PREMIUM TIMES on 23 November 2023, reported Mrs Olumiyi’s anguish over her ex-husband’s refusal to allow the reburial of their son, Mohbad.

In an Instagram post, she appealed for assistance, expressing her hope that no one else would experience the pain of losing a child.

Alleging that Mohbad’s body was released after the autopsy but withheld by his father, she expressed her frustration with Mr Aloba’s refusal despite her pleas.

She even sought help from the police commissioner, only to face insults and accusations.

Mrs Olumiyi, who had earlier entrusted the situation to God’s judgment, maintained that Mr Aloba kept Mohbad’s remains to profit for himself.

Why is Mohbad yet to be buried

The newspaper reported on 21 September 2023 that Mohbad’s body was exhumed for autopsy due to unclear circumstances surrounding his death.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, announced the exhumation on his X handle.

More so, the late singer’s management revealed in January why his autopsy hadn’t been concluded, stating that the Nigerian Police authorities carried out the autopsy in a statement shared on his Instagram page.

“The Police Authorities have conducted an investigation and have communicated that the autopsy results from samples sent abroad will take a couple of months before they are shared.

“We know that nothing can bring Imole back, but we have cooperated with the authorities to make sure that all parties involved get the clarity and closure that we need to be able to remember Moh and live as he lived in his last few months: drawing strength from his past, but happy, strong and looking forward to the future,” the statement read.

One hundred twenty days after the late Mohbad’s body lay cold in a Lagos State morgue, his father, in an interview with TVC News, cited the need for DNA testing and autopsy results as the reason for the delay.

Access The Link To The Viral Audio Here: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/YNVzQGtEofMcRjxh/?mibextid=KsPBc6

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

