On Wednesday, the Lagos State Police Command declared a Nigerian singer, Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy, wanted in connection with the investigation of Mohbad’s death.

Mohbad died on 12th September at the age of 27 under controversial circumstances.

In a video posted by an Instagram blogger Temilola Sobola on 14th September, Primeboy debunked allegations that suggested he killed his friend.

He claimed he didn’t know what happened to the deceased and was still shocked by his sudden death.

Via his official X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, the Lagos State police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed why the police wanted Primeboy.

He wrote, “Following his failure to honour a police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command at this moment declares Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy wanted.

“Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks, and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.”

Mr Hundeyin urged anyone with information on Primeboy to contact the nearest police station or call in to make their reports.

Also, he disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Idowu Owohunwa, placed an N1 million bounty on the suspect, and anyone with helpful information leading to his arrest would get the reward.

Meanwhile, Nigerians still await updates on Mohbad’s autopsy result. The two-week promise elapsed on Wednesday.

Tribute to Mohbad

The police declaration comes a few days after Primeboy released a tribute song to the late singer titled “Tribute to Mohbad.”

It was released on 25th September on Apple Music.

The song recounts how Mohbad shared some of his challenges with him, but he never knew he would be gone so soon.

The song also talks about the famous phrase, “What you reap is what you sow,” which he directed at whoever might be behind the late singer’s death.

In the one minute 26-second track, Primeboy explores a somber mix of poignant lyrics and emotive themes, actually catching the communal grief shared by fans of the late artist.

….for my brother,

Ilerioluwa Aloba

En se eleyi o ma loba

Very soon o ma loba

Shebi dem dey yarn many things

Shebi you dey tell me many gist

Dem know know wetin I dey go through

Because you no tell me you go leave so soon

Prime Boy further prayed that anyone that has killed the late singer would not live long.

Controversies

Since Mohbad’s death, the social media buzz and reactions are reminiscent of Nigerian rapper Oladapo Olaonipekun, popularly known as Dagrin’s shocking death.

In April 2010, Dagrin died in a fatal accident eight days after battling for his life at the age of 25.

On the other hand, Mohbad, who died at the age of 27, sparked similar reactions from Nigerians since he was a young and promising talent in the music industry.

Many believe that the sad news of Mohbad has once again brought about the issue of mental health and how celebrities go through a lot but bottle it up.

Naira Marley and his friend, Sam Larry, have also had their fair share of social media outcry as some Nigerians have blamed him for Mohbad’s untimely death.

The marlian boss issued statements to debunk the claim. He is currently in police custody to aid investigation on the late singer’s death.

