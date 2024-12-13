Davido and teenage TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat (@realpeller), aka Peller, created a cultural moment with their groundbreaking livestream in October.

This extraordinary event featured guest appearances by influencers Jarvis and Jo Blaq and shattered records by attracting over 389,800 viewers.

This impressive feat surpassed Peller’s previous record, set during a session featuring singer Tiwa Savage.

A YearOnTikTok 2024 report, sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, revealed that Peller’s Live with the Afrobeats star “is the most-watched TikTok live stream in Africa to date.”

The live stream was broadcast from Davido’s home; the session had a relaxed and celebratory atmosphere. During the live stream, the Nigerian megastar promoted his hit single “Awuke,” featuring YG Marley, generating immense engagement and reaching over 164,000 concurrent viewers at its peak.

An impressive 377 lion gifts valued at $400 were sent during the event, totalling significant contributions. True to his generous nature, Davido pledged to share the proceeds with his co-hosts. Peller, whose charisma and innovation have made him a prominent TikTok creator, was pivotal in organising the event.

Redefining creativity

This year’s #YearOnTikTok report also celebrated the moments and creators that made 2024 unforgettable.

“As we wrap up 2024, TikTok emerged as a transformative platform for creators, significantly shaping Nigeria’s cultural, social, and economic landscape. This year, TikTok wasn’t just a hub for trends and challenges; it became a powerhouse for cultural celebration, community building, and entrepreneurial success. From amplifying under-represented voices to driving innovation, TikTok empowered creators, communities, and entrepreneurs to make a lasting impact,” the statement read.

Reflecting on 2024, Boniswa Sidwaba, head of Content Operations in Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “TikTok has redefined creativity, community, and cultural impact. From amplifying under-represented voices to driving entrepreneurial success, we celebrate our Nigerian creators who inspired and entertained us this year. As we look forward to 2025, TikTok remains committed to fostering a positive and inclusive space for everyone to shine.”

The report highlighted TikTok’s global initiatives that resonated meaningfully in Nigeria, with creators using the platform to foster social change and challenge stereotypes. Charity Ekezie debunked misconceptions about Africa, partnering with NGOs to champion digital inclusion. Uduak Ekpo celebrated African culture globally, while Funmto Ogunbanwo raised awareness about mental health, encouraging open conversations within her community.

Changing narratives

The YearOnTikTok 2024 report also revealed that the platform changed the narrative for small businesses and creative professionals. TikTok’s global initiatives in 2024 resonated deeply in Nigeria, empowering creators to challenge stereotypes and foster social change.

It stated that Charity Ekezie, recognised as a 2024 Global Change Maker, utilised her platform to demystify misconceptions about Africa. Her impactful collaborations with local NGOs championed digital inclusion, earning her a place among top advocates. TikTok further supported her cause by donating $25,000 to Paradigm Initiative, an NGO promoting digital rights and inclusion across the continent.

Similarly, Uduak Ekpo boldly celebrated African culture, especially during #AfricaDay, using authentic and engaging content to challenge harmful stereotypes. Meanwhile, Victor Panwal inspired joy and togetherness through playful content, proving the power of small moments to connect people even during challenging times. Another creator, Funmto Ogunbanwo, became a voice for mental health awareness in Nigeria, encouraging open and thoughtful conversations to foster understanding and community support.

Launchpad

The report added that TikTok became a vital platform for entrepreneurs in Nigeria, enabling creativity to translate into economic success. It spotlighted Ruth Erikan James, who empowered her community through her FashionTok content, inspiring others to build thriving fashion businesses. Vicky Betran provided valuable tutorials on editing and monetising social media, becoming an indispensable resource for aspiring content creators.

William Etombi turned his passion for animation into a sustainable business, offering tutorials that opened doors for others in the industry. Multifaceted creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa, excelling as a beauty influencer and filmmaker, used his platform to inspire positivity while advancing his career. Similarly, fashion designer Awurum Cynthia Chikodi utilised TikTok to showcase her creations, connecting with clients and proving that the platform is a powerful tool for business growth.

Travel creator Lade Ibikunle inspired younger audiences with her adventurous storytelling, while Edna Francis became a trusted voice for entertainment reviews. Cinematographer Niyi Fagbemi highlighted Nigeria’s rich heritage through visually stunning content.

Omiebam Brown redefined storytelling with the African Innovators series, launching a nine-part animated show titled 3024. Meanwhile, Omoshalewa Ogunsemoyin led the #SchoolLunch community, offering creative ways to make lunches exciting. Other creators, like Ms Odoom and Rajaatu Muhammed Ibrahim, delighted viewers with their culinary expertise. At the same time, Zainab Iye and Chioma Anyanwu are educated and entertained through skincare tips and entertainment reviews, respectively.

Sports revolution

According to the YearOnTikTok review, the platform also revolutionised the sports experience in 2024, connecting fans with athletes, teams, and leagues in unprecedented ways. It noted that with a 350 per cent increase in #SportsOnTikTok posts, the platform emerged as a significant force in the sports industry. The 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) shared over 393,000 pieces of content, bringing sports entertainment to life with behind-the-scenes moments and local dances.

Creators like StoneAvenue transitioned from TikTok to television, becoming respected football analysts, while Dennis Cofie redefined sports entertainment, connecting fans with their favourite teams. Beyond football, TikTok was the global stage for the Olympics and Paralympics, offering fresh perspectives and humanising athletes’ journeys. Fans from all over engaged with the platform, witnessing a blend of sport, culture, and storytelling.

