Spotify has unveiled the top five most streamed podcasts in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa for 2024.

Ncebakazi Manzi, Spotify’s Sub-Saharan Africa Podcast manager, said in a statement on Thursday that Apostle Femi Lazarus remained the most streamed podcast in Nigeria.

Ms Manzi said others were: “Motivation Daily by Motiversity”, Success Addicted Podcast with the voice of Earl Nightingale, Napoleon Hill, Jim Rohn and many more”, “Apostle Joshua Selman and The HonestBunch Podcast.

She said the top five most streamed podcasts in South Africa were: “The Joe Rogan Experience”, “The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett”, “What Now? With Trevor Noah”, “Motivation Daily by Motivarsity” and “Podcast and Chil with MacG.”

Manzi listed the top five most streamed podcasts in Kenya as “The97sPodcast,” “So This Is Love,” “The Mkurugenzi Podcast,” “Mic Cheque Podcast,” and “The Sandwich Podcast.”

She described podcasts as one of Africa’s favourite ways to tell stories, adding that the continent’s appetite for the content had become loud and clear, with almost four billion minutes of podcast audio played in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2024.

“South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya listened to the most shows this year, with South Africa contributing over two billion minutes. The numbers don’t lie.

Podcasting is here to stay because it lets creators take control of their narratives and tell these stories on their terms while bringing their community along for the journey. Podcasts are personal, but trends exist across the continent’s leading markets and beyond,” she said.

Manzi said motivational shows about managing finances, relationships, personal goals, and health remained popular across the three leading countries.

She said shows like “The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett,” “Motivation Daily by Motiversity,” and “The Success Addicted Podcast” have attracted listeners who want to get their lives in order and learn from the stories of inspirational people.

“Audiences in Nigeria and South Africa embraced shows about spirituality.

Christian Motivation had one of the most shared episodes in South Africa, while “Apostle Joshua Selman” maintained his popularity in Nigeria for another year.

“As the continent’s second-largest podcast market, Nigerians listened to 700 million minutes in 2024, creating half of the new shows published in Sub-Saharan Africa this year.

“Even though spirituality dominated Nigeria’s top charts, the continued popularity of shows like “I Said What I Said” and “The HonestBunch Podcast” tell us that listeners also want conversation-style shows.

“Listeners in Kenya and South Africa also showed affinity toward these shows,” she said.

