Famous internet celebrity Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has broken his silence after a Federal High Court granted him a N10 million bail on Wednesday.

Cubana Chief Priest was arraigned for alleged Naira Abuse but pleaded not guilty in court, and was granted bail.

Unlike his colleague, Bobrisky, who admitted to abusing the Naira in court, Cubana pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge filed by the EFCC on 4 April.

Following the judgment in court, the celebrity appreciated his over 5.1 million Instagram followers for the show of love.

“Seeing all your messages & love, I am so humbled. Now it’s confirmed CP is not small. Money na water,” he captioned his post.

Three-count charge

The celebrity barman was accused of abusing the Naira twice in 2024, and once in 2020.

Count 1 alleges that on 13 February 2024, at Eko Hotel, Cubana tampered with N500 denominations issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying them for two hours during a social event. This action is deemed an offence under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

Count 2 alleges that at a social event in Lagos in 2020, Cubana tampered with N500 denominations issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying them for two hours, violating Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

Count 3 alleges that in January 2024, during a social event in Lagos, Cubana tampered with N500 denominations issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying them, thereby committing a punishable offence under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

