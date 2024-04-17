In the wake of the investigations and clampdown on Nigerian celebrities who allegedly abuse the Naira, singer Portable has pleaded with the EFCC to be lenient with him if they have videos of him spraying the currency.

The ‘Zazzu zeh’ singer went live on Instagram on Wednesday to plead with the anti-graft agency for forgiveness for spraying naira and promised not to repeat such.

He said: “ I help a lot of people; after God is Government, Please forgive me if you have videos of me spraying money; no more spraying of money.”

Portable’s appeal video went viral shortly after the IG celebrity, Cubana Chief Priest, was arraigned for violating the Central Bank Act of 2007.

Cubana Chief Priest faces a three-count charge for allegedly abusing the Naira.

His arraignment comes shortly after the EFCC announced its intention to prosecute numerous celebrities for naira abuse.

In his live video, he appealed to EFCC and showed his generosity by offering transfers to his fans and people in need, urging them to open bank accounts.

“I use my money to build love. I used my money to build relationships. Did I spray money at the club? I was spraying money in the area where they need me,” he said.

“I didn’t deface the naira; I helped many people, after God na Government; please forgive me if you have videos of me spraying money, no more spraying of money.”

”If it’s about money, open bank accounts, and let’s make transfers.”

The commission announced its commitment to holding accountable anyone found guilty of violating the laws related to this offence: “It will not relent in its no-sacred-cow mode of operations, and the public should be wary of running afoul of laws against the crime.”

This pronouncement was issued in a statement released on Sunday, days after the successful conviction of renowned crossdresser Bobrisky, who was sentenced to six months imprisonment without an option of fine by the Federal High Court in Lagos for naira mutilation.

Judge Abimbola Awogboro delivered the verdict after the controversial crossdresser pleaded guilty. This outcome stems from Bobrisky’s previous arrest by EFCC.

Mr Awogboro, in his ruling, said that Bobrisky’s punishment would serve as a warning to prevent others from engaging in naira abuse.

