ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinfenwa more known as Joeboy has released the tracklist for his much-awaited debut album.

The album titled ‘Somewhere Between Beauty and Madness’ (SBBM) is scheduled for release on Thursday.

Interestingly, the singer didn’t feature any artiste on the 14-track album. The tracklisting however shows that Joe Boy worked with several producers like Dera, Type A, BeatsbyKO, MOG, Big Fish, Tempoe, Mex Flairz, E Kelly, Killertunes and Semzy on the album.

While the entire album was mixed by Oxygen Mix, it was mastered by E Kelly, Oxygen Mix, and Air.

While revealing the tracklist on his social media platform, the singer said creating records that are life-changing is one of the greatest gifts to humanity.

Having to create records that are life changing is one of life’s greatest gifts to humanity. I’ve lived in the music to a point where I found myself immersed in all of it’s rhythm. I present to you my Debut album “Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic” #SBBM It’s beautiful. ❤️💡 pic.twitter.com/Qh2i2iArwk — JOEBOY (@joeboyofficial) February 1, 2021

Joeboy had hinted at the release of an album in October 2020 when he released the single, ‘Lonely’. The single which was dropped on October 9, 2020, came with the announcement that the debut album was set to be released later that month.

The album will be released under Mr. Eazi’s Banku Music imprint and his next-gen music venture, emPawa Africa.

Joeboy was discovered by Mr. Eazi via the emPawa Africa. The Afropop singer dropped his debut, ‘Faaji’ a year later. However, it was his hit 2019 song, ‘Baby’ that further thrust him into the limelight.

He also dropped an EP in November 2019 titled ‘Love and Light’. The extended playlist contained the two hit singles, the Mayorkun-assisted track, ‘Don’t Call Me Back’ and ‘All for You’.