The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, has paid tributes to Yinka Odumakin, the late Afenifere spokesperson, who died at the age of 54 on April 2 because of COVID-19 complications.

Mr Igini, in a message sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Monday, described Mr Odumakin as a patriot who was “committed to the success of the Nigerian project.”

He said Mr Odumakin’s death was a loss to Nigeria and to him personally.

“Odumakin is an embodiment of commitment to the success of the Nigerian project and demonstrated it with integrity during epochal events such as the Save Nigeria Project and the call for electoral reforms, where he exhibited how human agency can make or mar the destiny of a nation.

“We cannot question God but the death of Yinka Odumakin is a painful reality. No words can sufficiently console us of his loss and the pains of his passing,” he said.

“My family joins his beloved wife Comrade (Dr.) Joe Okei-Odumakin, his family and the entire nation in grief over the loss of a Patriot.

“He never betrayed the values and principles of the common good but rather demonstrated the courage of conviction to remain true to them.

“He did his best, he gave his all to have a society where there will be opportunity for all and responsibility from all. By his commitment to the enthronement of equity, fairness and justice to all, he engrafted enduring values of love and equity in the hearts of all.

“Yinka Odumakin will live in our hearts for all times. Rest in peace until we meet again,” said the INEC commissioner, who like many Nigerians, expressed shock over the incident.

Meanwhile, the remains of Mr Odumakin would be buried on April 24 in his country home, in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State, according to the wife, Joe Okei-Odumakin.