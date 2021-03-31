Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ (Remix) is currently the number one song in Nigeria.
Gyakie is a fast-rising singer and daughter of 80s Ghanaian highlife legend, Ernest ‘Owoahene’ Nana Acheampong.
The 20-year-old Ghanaian music star, shot into the limelight after she dropped ‘Love Is Pretty’ and ‘Never Like This’ in 2019.
Her latest track, ‘Forever’ (remix) which was released under the Sony Music Entertainment West Africa/Flip the Music imprint, rose to the number one spot on the chart with 1.83 million equivalent streams.
This is according to streaming figures and data compiled by Turntable Top 50 Charts.
Rave of the moment, Omah Lay, who was featured on the track also made the track an instant hit.
Justin Bieber’s “Loved By You” featuring Burna Boy also debuts at the fourth position after becoming the first song by an international artiste to top the radio chart.
Laycon’s “Wagwan” also made it to the chart at the ninth position.
Below is the table showing the Top 10 most streamed music in Nigeria
|S/N
|Song title
|Artiste
|Last week
|1.
|Forever (Remix)
|Gyakie ft Omah Lay
|17
|2.
|For You
|Teni ft. Davido
|1
|3.
|High Way
|Dj Kaywise ft.
|2
|4.
|Loved By You
|Justin Bieberft. Burna Boy
|NEW
|5.
|Pronto
|Ajebo Hustlers ft. Omah Lay
|3
|6.
|Rush
|Dangbana Republik ft. Bella Shmurda
|6
|7.
|Focus
|Joeboy
|11
|8.
|Godly
|Omah Lay
|4
|9.
|Wagwan
|Laycon
|29
|10.
|Bounce
|Rema
|7
