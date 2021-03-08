ADVERTISEMENT

Teni’s “FOR YOU” featuring Davido has spent a third week at the No. 1 spot on the top 10 streaming chart. This is according to data compiled by a foremost Nigerian music chart platform, TurnTable Charts.

The data was derived from the weekly streaming number of songs on YouTube NG, Boomplay, and Audiomack – the three major freemium streaming platforms in Nigeria.

Rema’s “Bounce” also debuts at No. 6 on the TurnTable Top 50 with 31.07 million in radio reach and 820,000 equivalent streams.

The biggest weekly streams on the top streaming chart are presented in the table below

S/N Song title Artiste Last week 1. For You Teni ft. Davido 1 2. “High Way” Dj Kaywise ft. Phyno’s 4 3. Godly Omah Lay 2 4. Pronto Ajebo Hustlers ft. Omah Lay -- 5. Away Ayra Star 4 6. Bounce Rema New 7. Focus Joeboy 11 8. Rotate Becky G ft. Burna Boy -- 9. Rush Dangbana Republik ft. Bella Shmurda 7 10. The Best Davido ft. Mayorkun 6

