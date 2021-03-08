Teni’s “FOR YOU” featuring Davido has spent a third week at the No. 1 spot on the top 10 streaming chart. This is according to data compiled by a foremost Nigerian music chart platform, TurnTable Charts.
The data was derived from the weekly streaming number of songs on YouTube NG, Boomplay, and Audiomack – the three major freemium streaming platforms in Nigeria.
Rema’s “Bounce” also debuts at No. 6 on the TurnTable Top 50 with 31.07 million in radio reach and 820,000 equivalent streams.
The biggest weekly streams on the top streaming chart are presented in the table below
|S/N
|Song title
|Artiste
|Last week
|1.
|For You
|Teni ft. Davido
|1
|2.
|“High Way”
|Dj Kaywise ft. Phyno’s
|4
|3.
|Godly
|Omah Lay
|2
|4.
|Pronto
|Ajebo Hustlers ft. Omah Lay
|--
|5.
|Away
|Ayra Star
|4
|6.
|Bounce
|Rema
|New
|7.
|Focus
|Joeboy
|11
|8.
|Rotate
|Becky G ft. Burna Boy
|--
|9.
|Rush
|Dangbana Republik ft. Bella Shmurda
|7
|10.
|The Best
|Davido ft. Mayorkun
|6
You can check the full TurnTable Top 50 here.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post