The African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate in Abia State, Doris Ogala, has been hospitalised.

The actress-turned-politician confirmed she was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, in a video posted on her Instagram page on Friday night.

She disclosed that she collapsed and lost consciousness during a consultation in the state.

“I was rushed to FMC Umuahia. I lost consciousness. Glory to God, I am stabilised now,” she wrote.

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Ms Ogala, who made the video after doctors stabilised her at the facility, has not provided any updates regarding her health.

As of press time, she has not confirmed her discharge from the hospital.

Prayer session

In the video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, a nurse pushed Ms Ogala in a wheelchair through the hospital.

The actress interacted with patients and staff as the nurse wheeled her around.

She also led a prayer session with the patients, asking God to heal them of their illnesses.

Ms Ogala said, “Father King of Glory, I ask that you touch every person here. Let them be healed in the name of Jesus. Father King of Glory, you created every one of us. You know every part of our body. May your healing fall on everybody here in the name of Jesus. Father, send down your surgeons.

“As I leave here today, may your name be glorified. May they come and testify. May they testify that you have healed them in the name of Jesus. Every affliction, from the pit of hell, I release fire from heaven to destroy them right now. I cover everybody here with the blood of Jesus. Thank you, Holy Spirit. Receive your healing.”

Backstory

This newspaper reported that Ms Ogala will contest against candidates including Eric Opah of the All Progressives Congress (APC), incumbent Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP), Kelechi Anosike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and others.

Ahead of the forthcoming election, she has pledged to deliver improved education, healthcare, infrastructure development, transparency, accountability, and good governance.

Ms Ogala stated that her vision focuses on prioritising the people, growing the economy, and creating employment opportunities.

In line with her vision, this newspaper reported that she visited individuals whose shops were destroyed in the Afara Community of Umuahia North Local Government Area, after the Deputy Governor of the state, Ikechukwu Emetu, acquired properties in the area.

Addressing the affected individuals, Ms Ogala urged them to use their voting power.

She noted that she stepped forward to liberate them from suffering.