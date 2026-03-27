Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Ayra Starr have once again placed Nigeria on the global music map after securing major wins at the 2026 MOBO Awards.

The 30th anniversary edition of the MOBO Awards was held at the Co-op Live Arena, marking the first time the ceremony has taken place in Manchester.

The event, which celebrates Black music and culture, was livestreamed on Twitch, with highlights broadcast on BBC One.

The star-studded ceremony featured performances from leading acts including Olivia Dean, FLO and Nigerian star Tiwa Savage, alongside a Grime 25 medley, to highlight the diversity and global influence of Black music.

Nigerian artistes were among the standout winners on the night.

Ayra Starr clinched the Best International Act award, defeating global music stars such as Cardi B, Gunna and Clipse.

The victory marks the 23-year-old Mavin star’s second consecutive win in the category, following her historic 2025 win, when she became the first African female artiste to claim the prize in the last 16 years.

Wizkid, meanwhile, secured the Best African Music Act award, beating a competitive field that included Davido, Rema, Shallipopi, Adekunle Gold, Tiwa Savage, and Tyla.

The win adds to his extensive MOBO Awards collection, reinforcing his legacy as one of the pioneers of Afrobeats on the global stage.

Other Nigerian wins

Other Nigerian and Nigerian-British talents also recorded notable successes.

Niko Omilana won the Best Media Personality award, highlighting the growing influence of Nigerian voices in global media.

Music producer P2J was named Best Producer, in recognition of his work across Afrobeats, R&B and pop, with credits spanning international stars.

International wins

Beyond the Nigerian successes, British singer Olivia Dean emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night, taking home Best Female Act, Album of the Year for The Art of Loving, and Song of the Year for “Man I Need”.

Other notable winners included Central Cee (Best Hip-Hop Act), Raye (Video of the Year), and FLO (Best R&B/Soul Act), while DC3 claimed both Best Newcomer and Best Gospel Act.

Special honours were also presented to global icons, with Pharrell Williams receiving the MOBO Global Songwriter Award and Slick Rick honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2026 ceremony highlighted the continued global dominance of Afrobeats and the wider impact of Black music, with Nigerian artistes once again playing a central role in shaping the international soundscape.

The winners at the 2026 MOBOs were:

Best Male Act in Association With Prostate Cancer UK – Jim Legxacy

Best Female Act in Association With Got2b – Olivia Dean

Album of the Year in Association With Amazon Music – Olivia Dean, ‘The Art of Loving’

Song of the Year in Association With 1664 Bière – Olivia Dean – ‘Man I Need’

Best Newcomer – DC3

Video of the Year in Association With Vevo – RAYE, ‘Where is My Husband!’ (Directed by the Reids)

Best R&B/soul Act in Association With Huda Beauty – Flo

Best Alternative Music Act – Nova Twins

Best Grime Act Supported by Trench – Chip

Best Hip-Hop Act – Central Cee

Best Drill Act – Twin S

Best International Act – Ayra Starr

Best Media Personality – Niko Omilana

Best Performance in a TV Show/film – Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best African Music Act – Wizkid

Best Caribbean Music Act – Vybz Kartel

Best Jazz Act – Ezra Collective

Best Electronic/dance Act Supported by Bema & Mixmag – Sherelle

Best Gospel Act Supported by Premier Gospel – DC3

Best Producer – P2J

Special Honours

Mobo Global Songwriter Award – Pharrell Williams

Mobo Lifetime Achievement Award – Slick Rick