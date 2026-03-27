The Super Eagles secured a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Iran in an international friendly played in Antalya, Turkey, on Friday, with goals from Moses Simon and Akor Adams sealing the win.

The encounter began on a solemn note as players of the Iran national team carried school bags onto the pitch in tribute to victims of a recent school tragedy in their country, drawing a moment of reflection before kickoff.

Fast start for Nigeria

Nigeria took control early in the game and were rewarded in the sixth minute when Simon produced a moment of brilliance. The winger picked up the ball on the break, skipped past his marker and fired a low shot into the bottom-left corner to give the Super Eagles the lead.

The early goal set the tone for a dominant first half, as Nigeria created several chances and maintained pressure on their opponents.

Coach Eric Chelle’s side went into the break deservedly ahead, having controlled possession and dictated the tempo.

Lookman, Adams combine

Nigeria doubled their advantage six minutes into the second half through a well-worked team move. Ademola Lookman provided a precise assist for Adams, who finished calmly to make it 2–0.

Interestingly, Adams is one of the nominees for the 2025/26 SPORTY LALIGA MVP award, and he will be hoping to receive votes from fans around the world.

The goal highlighted the growing chemistry within the team, with the attacking unit combining effectively to break down the Iranian defence.

The match also saw debut appearances for Chibuike Nwaiwu and Emmanuel Fernandez, as Chelle continued to integrate new players into the squad.

Iran respond

Iran pulled one back in the 67th minute through Mehdi Taremi, who finished clinically to set up a tense final phase of the match.

Nigeria responded with a series of substitutions, introducing Paul Onuachu, Chidera Ejuke and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to maintain energy levels and control.

Late on, Frank Onyeka was also introduced as the Super Eagles managed the closing minutes to secure the win.

Building momentum

The victory continues Nigeria’s positive record against Iran, with the Super Eagles now recording their second win in three meetings between the two nations. Their previous encounters include a 1–0 win at the 1998 Carlsberg Cup and a goalless draw at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Friday’s result offers encouragement for Chelle, who is blending experienced players such as Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Simon with emerging talents as the team continues to rebuild.

With another friendly against Jordan scheduled for 31 March, the Super Eagles will look to build on this performance as they fine-tune their squad for future competitive fixtures.