Barely two weeks after Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, the law firm representing Sophia Momodu in her child custody dispute with singer David “Davido” Adeleke, cautioned the artiste and his supporters against alleged intimidation and harassment, the firm has issued him a pre-action notice.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the dispute between the firm and the “Timelines” hitmaker arose following a tense courtroom exchange between the singer and one of its partners, Ebelechukwu Enedah.

Davido claimed the confrontation occurred after Ms Enedah mentioned his late son, Ifeanyi, during cross-examination, prompting him to call her out on his X page.

The firm subsequently condemned the singer’s remarks about Mrs Enedah, reiterating its resolve to pursue justice strictly in accordance with the law.

In a letter dated 24 February, which has since gone viral and was obtained by this newspaper, the firm, through Decency Nkume, Associate, and Nnamdi Oragwu, Partner, outlined four demands.

It stated that it acted on Mrs Enedah’s instructions and formally notified the singer of her intention to initiate legal proceedings.

Demands

The firm added that its demands complied with the High Court of Lagos (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, which require parties to make a genuine attempt at amicable resolution before commencing legal proceedings.

The firm noted, “Our Client hereby demands as follows: Immediately cease from any further direct or indirect commentary, publications, posts, or statements (including via affiliates or cohorts) relating to this matter, our Client, opposing counsel, or the proceedings while the suit remains sub judice.

“Issue clear and unequivocal public statement across all your verified social media platforms (Instagram, X, etc.), expressly withdrawing all prior derogatory, defamatory, and abusive statements, apologizing for the harm caused, and directing your associates, followers, and cohorts to immediately desist from any harassment, threats, intimidation, contact, or publication directed at our client or her family.”

Apology

Additionally, the firm demanded that the singer immediately cease all further commentary regarding the pending lawsuit.

It also called on the “If” crooner to issue a public apology and retract what it described as his defamatory statements and acts of cyberbullying.

“Publish a formal written apology to Mrs Ebelechukwu Egeonu Enedah (tagging her handle), retracting the defamatory statements and acts of cyberbullying directed against her, which apology shall be published with equal prominence on all your verified social media platforms and in at least two widely circulated national daily newspapers in Nigeria.

“Compensation in the sum of N1,000,000,000 (one billion Naira). We do not expect that you will fail to comply with the above demands. However, take notice that should you fail to comply with our Client’s demand within 7 (seven) days from the receipt of this letter, our Client shall commence an action against you at the High Court of Lagos to claim the above relief/demands. Please be assured of our utmost professional regards,” the firm added.

Backstory

In June 2024, this newspaper reported that the “With You” hitmaker approached the court, seeking joint custody of his first daughter, Imade, whom he welcomed with Sophia Momodu in May 2015.

The legal action followed a series of public and private disagreements between the singer and Sophia, during which he also requested unrestricted access to the child.

This newspaper subsequently reported that he withdrew the case. The 33-year-old clarified that he had never sought full custody of his daughter, maintaining that his application was solely for a joint custody arrangement.

He further stated that there was no victor in the legal dispute between him and Sophia.