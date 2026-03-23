Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (JoSTUM), has ordered students to vacate the campus following a protest over alleged non-payment and irregularities in the disbursement of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

In an internal memorandum dated 23 March and signed by the Registrar, John David, the university announced an immediate Easter break from 23 March to 7 April and directed all students to vacate their hostels by 6 p.m. that Monday.

The closure came hours after students staged a protest on campus, blocking the university’s main gate and demanding clarity over the handling of NELFUND payments. The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “No NELFUND, No Exams” and “Refund Our Money,” while chanting solidarity songs.

Several students who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity alleged that funds meant for them had either not been paid or were only partially disbursed despite approvals.

“We applied for this loan and got approval, but up till now, nothing has entered our accounts,” one student said. “We were told the money has already been sent to the school, so why are we not getting it?”

Another student described the situation as confusing and frustrating. “NELFUND is a loan, not a gift. We are expected to repay it after school, so why is there no transparency in how it is handled? Some people are saying they received less than what was approved,” the student said.

Others accused the university management of a pattern of shutting down academic activities whenever students raise concerns. “Each time we protest, they send us on break instead of solving the problem. When we come back, everything is forgotten,” a student said. “This is a simple issue. Pay students their money and let peace return.”

The protest drew a response from the student union leadership, which urged calm. In a message to students, the NUBESS president appealed to protesters to remain peaceful and avoid property destruction, assuring them that their concerns were being addressed.

University authorities, however, dismissed claims of widespread non-payment. The registrar said most eligible students had already received their funds, noting that only 76 students were yet to benefit due to incomplete registration.

“Registration means you have paid your fees and will then be refunded under NELFUND. If you did not pay, what exactly would be refunded to you?” Mr David said.

He explained that the scheme operates a reimbursement model based on fees already paid by students. “If you paid N56,000 or N63,000, that is what you get back. If you only paid N200, you cannot expect a full refund,” he added.

Mr David also questioned the composition of the protesters, suggesting that some may not be students, and warned that the disruption could affect ongoing academic activities, especially as examinations were approaching.

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NELFUND, established under the Student Loan Act signed into law in April 2024, provides interest-free loans to students in public tertiary institutions to cover tuition and living expenses. According to official data, the scheme has received over 1.69 million applications and disbursed about N183.8 billion, including payments made directly to institutions and student allowances.

Despite these figures, tensions have persisted in some institutions over transparency and the timing of disbursements.

At JoSTUM, the latest development has raised concerns among students about the impact of repeated shutdowns on their academic calendar. “We are already preparing for exams, now we are being asked to go home without resolving anything,” another student said. “When we return, the same issue will still be there.”

As of the time of filing this report, there was no indication from the university management on whether discussions would be held with student representatives during the break to address the grievances.