In October 2006, global music stars Beyoncé and Jay-Z visited Nigeria at a defining point in their careers.

Beyoncé, then 25, was fresh off her hit album B’Day, while Jay-Z, 36, had already cemented his status as a hip-hop powerhouse.

Nearly two decades later, clips from that visit continue to resurface online, stirring nostalgia and renewed curiosity about their time in the country.

What was meant to be a high-profile appearance quickly became more of a cultural moment that blended music, fan frenzy, royal honour, and, later, controversy.

ThisDay Music Festival

The trip kicked off with the inaugural ThisDay Music Festival in Lagos (7-8 October 2006), a huge two-day event celebrating Nigeria’s 46th Independence anniversary. Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, publisher of ThisDay, Nduka Obaigbena, says he remained proud for initiating and executing that “global-standard cultural fiesta.”

Beyoncé headlined the first night, performing hits like “Déjà Vu”, “Irreplaceable,” and, in a powerful moment, the Nigerian national anthem, “Arise, O Compatriots.” Jay-Z was right there too, starring alongside Ciara and En Vogue on night one (Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, and Busta Rhymes closed night two).

It was billed as one of Africa’s biggest cultural showcases, and Beyoncé later called it her very first major performance on African soil.

The energy was electric. In a post-show interview filmed by director Kim Watson right after the Lagos show, Beyoncé poured her heart out about the fans.

“Nothing compares to my Nigerian fans… I’ve never experienced fan love like what I experienced in Nigeria. No one in Nigeria had any idea of what they did for me on that day. Nigerians gave me hope and made me feel like I had a purpose.

“It was a beautiful, life-changing, spiritual experience. I was shocked, they not only knew all my solo and Destiny’s Child records, but they could even perform the choreography better than I could! I have great fans in America, but they can’t compare to the fans I have in Nigeria,” the singer stated.

The US-born songstress added that the warmth made her feel deeply connected to her African roots and “at home.”

Reflections

In another reflection, she said, “I hear and read lots of crazy and bad things about Nigeria, but when I visited the country with my husband, the beauty I saw was so fascinating. It made me feel at home.”

These quotes resurfaced constantly in recent years, with fans calling it one of the most genuine tributes ever from a global star.

Here’s Beyoncé owning the stage during that iconic “Déjà Vu” performance.

Enter Ilorin

While in Nigeria, the couple also headed north to Ilorin in Kwara State.

Then-Governor Bukola Saraki (a confessed superfan) personally invited them.

The purpose of the invite was to showcase the state government’s efforts to provide residents with clean, potable water. But the visit turned into a full royal honour for Jay-Z.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, turbaned Jay-Z and conferred on him the chieftaincy title Serikin Waka (often translated as “Chief/Head of Music” or “King of Entertainment” in the context).

Jay-Z was physically present for the commissioning of a road named after him: Shawn Jay-Z Carter Road.

Photos from the day show the couple with Governor Saraki and the Emir, Jay-Z in traditional attire, receiving the turban, and Beyoncé looking radiant beside him.

It was a massive cultural flex, mixing hip-hop royalty with Nigerian tradition. No exact date for the Ilorin leg is widely documented, but it was clearly part of the same 2006 trip.

For Beyoncé, Nigeria wasn’t just another stop; it was transformative. She talked about feeling her ancestors’ presence and the fans giving her “purpose.”

Jay-Z walked away with a literal title and his name on a street. The images of them in Ilorin (turban ceremony, posing with Saraki) and Beyoncé lighting up the Lagos stage keep resurfacing on Instagram, TikTok, and X every few months, reminding everyone how Nigeria rolled out the red carpet for two of the biggest stars on the planet.